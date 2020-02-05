Log in
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces Update Regarding Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Infosys Ltd. Investors

02/05/2020 | 11:01pm EST

- Lead Plaintiff and Lead Counsel Appointed
- Amended Complaint Due by March 27, 2020

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (“Robbins Geller”), representing the Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff, was appointed lead counsel for plaintiffs in a class action brought on behalf of purchasers of Infosys Ltd. (“Infosys”) (NYSE:INFY) securities between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019 (the “Class Period”) for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Infosys’s business and financial results.

Lead Plaintiff intends to file an amended complaint on March 27, 2020. If you have relevant information you wish to discuss, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Steven J. Peitler of Robbins Geller at 631/367-7100 or via e-mail at SPeitler@rgrdlaw.com.

Robbins Geller, with over 200 lawyers in nine offices, represents U.S. and international institutional investors in contingency-based securities and corporate litigation. The firm has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history and is widely recognized as a leading law firm worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
