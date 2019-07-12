Infosys : 1Q Net Profit Up 5.3%, Beating Expectations

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Infosys Ltd. (500209.BY) reported a 5.3% on-year gain in its fiscal first-quarter net profit, lifted by higher revenue.

Net profit for the April-June quarter was 38.02 billion rupees ($555.5 million), the Indian software and information-technology services company said Friday. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence expected net profit of INR37.94 billion.

Revenue rose 14% from a year ago to INR218.03 billion, it said. The company raised its full-year guidance for revenue growth to a range of between 8.5% and 10%, from 7.5%-9.5% earlier.

Infosys reported basic earnings per share of INR8.83 for the quarter, compared with INR8.31 in the same period a year ago. The company's fiscal year runs from April to March.

