INFOSYS LTD    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LTD

(INFY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 07/11
721.5 INR   +0.59%
07:21aINFOSYS : 1Q Net Profit Up 5.3%, Beating Expectations
DJ
07/05INFOSYS : to Announce First Quarter Results on July 12, 2019
AQ
07/03INFOSYS : Finacle named a Leader among Digital Banking Engagement Platforms
PU
News 
News Summary

Infosys : 1Q Net Profit Up 5.3%, Beating Expectations

07/12/2019 | 07:21am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Infosys Ltd. (500209.BY) reported a 5.3% on-year gain in its fiscal first-quarter net profit, lifted by higher revenue.

Net profit for the April-June quarter was 38.02 billion rupees ($555.5 million), the Indian software and information-technology services company said Friday. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence expected net profit of INR37.94 billion.

Revenue rose 14% from a year ago to INR218.03 billion, it said. The company raised its full-year guidance for revenue growth to a range of between 8.5% and 10%, from 7.5%-9.5% earlier.

Infosys reported basic earnings per share of INR8.83 for the quarter, compared with INR8.31 in the same period a year ago. The company's fiscal year runs from April to March.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Latest news on INFOSYS LTD
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 903 B
EBIT 2020 199 B
Net income 2020 167 B
Finance 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 3,17%
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,13x
EV / Sales2021 2,81x
Capitalization 3 080 B
Chart INFOSYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Infosys Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 780  INR
Last Close Price 722  INR
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mohit Joshi Co-President
S. Ravikumar Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
U. B. Pravin Rao Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOSYS LTD9.49%45 019
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.58%125 229
ACCENTURE38.05%124 032
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.07%115 303
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.98%71 904
VMWARE, INC.22.87%68 948
