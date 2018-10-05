Log in
Infosys : EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge Community Edition – A Free-to-Use Automation Platform for Students and Independent Developers

10/05/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge Community Edition - A Free-to-Use Automation Platform for Students and Independent Developers

AssistEdge Community Edition enables technology enthusiasts to build and deploy customized automation solutions

Bengaluru - October 5, 2018:EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today announced the launch of the 'AssistEdge Community Edition' - a free version of its flagship AssistEdge automation platform. The AssistEdge Community Edition is designed for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) enthusiasts such as students, independent developers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and enterprise users to self-learn automation and join the rising Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution.

As RPA is moving from hype to reality, enterprises across industries are looking to deploy automation 'at-scale' to reap its benefits. This needs end-to-end change management programs and the availability of the right skills and platforms for individuals to understand how to automate repetitive and rule-based human processes. AssistEdge Community Edition offers a free single-user license of the automation platform that can be used by anyone who is looking to acquire new skills and adopt automation and AI in the simplest manner.

The AssistEdge Community Edition comes pre-built with several features that can be leveraged to integrate automation out of the box, and within a few simple clicks. Its key features are:

  • Automation Studio that enables easy configuration of automation for all kinds of business processes
  • Activator to initiate automation based on time or other triggers
  • Built-in personal assistant 'AssistEdge EVA Bot' which executes, monitors and troubleshoots the digital workforce
  • Easy integration with Alexa, Google Home Mini, Microsoft Bot Framework, IFTTT and cognitive APIs from Google or Microsoft

Phil Fersht, Founder and CEO, HfS Research, the leading analyst firm driving Intelligent Automation thought leadership said, 'EdgeVerve has a unique opportunity to leverage the vast global Infosys client community to drive a value proposition that goes far beyond the basics of RPA to help enterprises design a full suite of intelligent automation offerings such as computer vision and natural language processing. Embracing students, developers, business executives together is the way to build a platform out of EdgeVerve offerings that goes far beyong point-products.'

Ian Callahan, Chief Operating Officer, Curtin University added, 'Automation and AI are changing the world. We have been using AssistEdge within Curtin University to automate repetitive, manual processes. We are also using it to train our students and make them ready for the world of opportunities that these technologies present. The launch of AssistEdge Community Edition, will surely open new avenues for the student community and make automation technology more accessible to all.'

Atul Soneja, Global Head - Edge Products and Infosys Nia, said, 'We are excited about the AssistEdge Community Edition release, as it opens up the Automation and AI space for students and independent developers alike. This community holds a lot of promise for the automation industry and we are offering them a free platform to create their own automations and run them out of the box. While AssistEdge has already helped more than 200 enterprises automate over 10,000 redundant processes successfully, we envision that the Community Edition will truly make automation reach the masses.'

The AssistEdge Community Edition also provides access to a symbiotic community forum where users and independent developers can share automation ideas, get expert advice from the developer community and get full access to the AssistEdge Knowledge Centre.

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 10:22:19 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
