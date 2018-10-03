Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Infosys Ltd    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LTD (INFY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Infosys : Finacle Launches Next Generation Digital Engagement Suite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:23am CEST

Infosys Finacle Launches Next Generation Digital Engagement Suite

To empower banks to anticipate customer needs and deliver contextual personalized services across channels

Bengaluru - October 3, 2018:Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a product subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today announced the launch of Finacle Digital Engagement Suite, an advanced omnichannel solution suite that helps banks onboard, sell, service and engage customers with tailored experiences. This builds on the success of Finacle's omnichannel solution suite that has been consistently recognized as a leader by several industry analysts and has been adopted by banks across 78 countries.

Infosys Finacle also introduced the Finacle Digital Engagement Hub, its next-generation omnichannel hub offering that powers all the channel applications of the engagement suite. The hub works seamlessly with all back-end applications such as core banking, trade finance, payments and liquidity management as well as channel applications such as mobile banking, branch solution and chat bots. It offers extensive capabilities to design customer-centric processes leading to consistent cross-channel experiences.

Highlights

  • The suite offers a broad range of traditional, modern and emerging channel experiences covering all user personas such as end customers, internal users, partners, and API led interactions with trusted parties.
  • The solution offers comprehensive capabilities to engage retail, wealth, small business and corporate customer segments with impactful digital propositions.
  • The suite accelerates the speed of internal and external innovation with a broad suite of Open APIs and a strong ecosystem of partner innovations powered by the Finacle App Center.
  • It's advanced micro-services based, cloud-first architecture is designed to offer high scalability to help banks keep pace with rapidly increasing digital interactions.
  • The unified engagement hub, with its unique engagement architecture, enables personalization of the customer experience. It ingests structured and unstructured data to sense, decide and deliver effective recommendations to improve customer experience, drive financial well-being, improve cross-sell success, and minimize fraud risks.
  • The componentized structure of the suite enables banks to take a flexible approach to transformation, by deploying it for select channels or customer segments.

Quotes

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys: 'One of the key pillars of our strategy to help our clients navigate the next in their journey, is leveraging the power of agile digital to drive new levels of business performance and customer delight. The Finacle Digital Engagement Solution Suite strengthens our offerings and is a key differentiator for us. The suite will help our clients address and meet the new and ever demanding requirements of empowered customers across channels.'

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer, Infosys Finacle: 'The Finacle Engagement Suite offers a comprehensive and versatile platform to help banks achieve the dual objectives of their digital transformation. On one hand, it helps digitize and optimize existing business processes, products and services to enhance experience, drive agility and operational excellence. At the same time, it empowers banks to deliver new digital products and services by applying modern technologies to create new sources of revenue and new operating models.'

Bob Meara, Senior Analyst, Celent: 'The digital bar has been raised in two important ways. First, digital is no longer simply about facilitating convenient, low-friction self-service transactions, it is also about customer engagement across the entire customer lifecycle. Secondly, digital is no longer simply a self-service platform, it is quickly becoming an omnichannel system of enablement and engagement across all customer touchpoints - including in-person channels. The Finacle Digital Engagement Suite appears well-positioned for this new era in banking.'

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is the industry-leading digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys. Finacle helps traditional and emerging financial institutions drive truly digital transformation to achieve frictionless customer experiences, larger ecosystem play, insights-driven interactions and ubiquitous automation. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to service more than a billion consumers and 1.3 billion accounts.

Finacle solutions address the core banking, omnichannel banking, payments, treasury, origination, liquidity management, Islamic banking, wealth management, analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions to drive business excellence. An assessment of the top 1250 banks in the world reveals that institutions powered by the Finacle Core Banking solution, on average, enjoy 7.2% points lower costs-to-income ratio than others.

To know more, visitwww.finacle.com

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is mentioned at the beginning of the release, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFOSYS LTD
09:23aINFOSYS : Finacle Launches Next Generation Digital Engagement Suite
PU
10/02INFOSYS : Chennai Metro Rail Limited launches four tempos between Alandur, DLF I..
AQ
10/01INFOSYS : and Cornell University to Reshape the Workforce Driving Digital Transf..
PU
10/01INFOSYS : 1,000 Verizon employees to move to Infosys
AQ
10/01AMP : Capital Investors Ltd Has $23.24 Million Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)
AQ
10/01INFOSYS : To hire 1,000 us workers at arizona centre
AQ
09/29JANUS HENDERSON : Sold 79,275 Shares of Infosys Ltd
AQ
09/28CALIX : General Session at Calix ConneXions 2018 to Explore the Value Ecosystems..
AQ
09/28FRANKLIN RESOURCES : Alps Advisors Inc. Has $802,000 Holdings in Infosys Ltd
AQ
09/28INFOSYS : Toll swaps stagnant Siebel for Salesforce
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01BY THE NUMBERS : Tech Stocks With Big Cash Distributions 
09/19My Quarterly Global Portfolio Update 
09/14Infosys acquires Salesforce consulting company 
09/07Infosys forms SE Asia JV with Temasek 
09/04Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 801 B
EBIT 2019 192 B
Net income 2019 160 B
Finance 2019 206 B
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 20,25
P/E ratio 2020 18,38
EV / Sales 2019 3,82x
EV / Sales 2020 3,43x
Capitalization 3 264 B
Chart INFOSYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Infosys Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 725  INR
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mohit Joshi Co-President
S. Ravikumar Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
U. B. Pravin Rao Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOSYS LTD42.70%44 637
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.27%139 654
ACCENTURE13.10%116 949
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES66.69%116 071
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.63%65 940
VMWARE, INC.23.31%63 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.