Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Infosys Ltd    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LTD

(INFY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Infosys : JAGGAER Partners with EdgeVerve to Deliver Advanced RPA for Spend Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 03:33am EDT
JAGGAER Partners with EdgeVerve to Deliver Advanced RPA for Spend Management

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC - June 06, 2019

JAGGAER, the world's largest independent spend management company, today announced a partnership with EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), to develop innovative software products for customers in multiple industries including manufacturing, retail, logistics and higher education. EdgeVerve offers best in class Artificial Intelligence capabilities with Infosys Nia, and Intelligent Automation (RPA) capabilities with AssistEdge. The solutions will be delivered to customers through the JAGGAER ONE spend management solution suite.

EdgeVerve's Nia and AssistEdge are natural enhancements to the JAGGAER ONE SaaS cloud-based platform, delivering technology to automate repetitive and rule-based human processes. This includes the automation of 'high touch' processes through modelling rules into software robots that run non-intrusively on JAGGAER ONE. Utilizing the same validation, security and data protocols ensure that 'change management' within organizations is minimal. Additionally, EdgeVerve RPA integrates with third party services to pass data between systems when no traditional application interface exists.

'EdgeVerve brings powerful processing to our platform with a solution that is already a leading product in the global RPA market. Where most providers utilize RPA in place of API to patch a broken and inefficient process, EdgeVerve delivers critical business functions such as massive document validation, which automates supplier management, and accelerates manual processes through digital transformation. The Nia AI platform collaboration with the JAGGAER ONE platform delivers sophisticated and industry leading automation to resource intensive functions,' said Zia Zahiri, CTO of JAGGAER.

'Procurement organizations are in the midst of a digital revolution to boost efficiencies and drive down costs. This partnership will be transformative in nature with two industry leaders, JAGGAER and EdgeVerve, coming together to collaborate and maximize business value for customers in the procurement space by leveraging Intelligent Automation and AI. Our partner program, 'Synergy', has been built on the foundation of collaboration to create mutual and customer value, and the partnership with JAGGAER is a testament to that philosophy,' said Atul Soneja, SVP & Global Head - Edge Products and Infosys Nia.

JAGGAER is the world's largest independent spend management company, with over 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents-more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro.

About EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, develops innovative software products and offers them on premise or as cloud-hosted business platforms. Our products help businesses develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. We power our clients' growth in rapidly evolving areas like banking, interactive commerce, distributive trade, customer service and enterprise buying and help them navigate their digital journey with our AI enabled Automation and Business Solutions.

At EdgeVerve, we are making constant strides towards transforming enterprises by providing AI enabled Business Applications, leveraging the Infosys Nia™ Platform with capabilities across the Automation continuum. Today EdgeVerve products are used by global corporations across financial services, insurance, retail and CPG, life sciences, manufacturing and telecom.

Finacle, our industry-leading digital banking solution suite is the choice of financial institutions across 100 countries to service more than a billion consumers and 1.3 billion accounts.

To know more, visit www.edgeverve.com.

Media contacts:

For further information, please contact:PR_Global@infosys.com

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 07:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFOSYS LTD
03:33aINFOSYS : JAGGAER Partners with EdgeVerve to Deliver Advanced RPA for Spend Mana..
PU
06/05INFOSYS : Carpooling their way to save money, earth
AQ
06/04INFOSYS : Wins Pega Partner Excellence Award at PegaWorld 2019
AQ
05/29Indian IT firms looks homeward as digital transformation kicks in
AQ
05/29Indian IT looks homeward as digital transformation kicks in
AQ
05/27INFOSYS : Completes Strategic Partnership Formation with ABN AMRO
AQ
05/25INFOSYS : completes acquisition of 75 pc stake in ABN AMRO Bank subsidiary State..
AQ
05/25INFOSYS : completes acquisition of 75% stake in ABN AMRO Bank arm Stater
AQ
05/25NDA 2.0 : Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan wants more investment in resear..
AQ
05/24INFOSYS : forms partnership with ABN AMRO in the Netherlands
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 910 B
EBIT 2020 204 B
Net income 2020 168 B
Finance 2020 235 B
Yield 2020 2,87%
P/E ratio 2020 18,94
P/E ratio 2021 16,95
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
Capitalization 3 166 B
Chart INFOSYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Infosys Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 781  INR
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mohit Joshi Co-President
S. Ravikumar Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
U. B. Pravin Rao Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOSYS LTD11.59%46 257
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.32%121 590
ACCENTURE27.34%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.68%113 730
VMWARE, INC.24.23%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.05%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About