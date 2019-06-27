Infosys : McCamish Partners with Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Infosys McCamish, a US based subsidiary of Infosys BPM and a leading developer of solutions and services in the insurance and financial services industry today announced its partnership with Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance. As part of the partnership, Infosys McCamish will provide policy administration services for PALIG's new Global Assets Indexed Universal Life (IUL) product.

The new product gives insureds the flexibility of choosing a fixed return account or one whose returns are determined by the performance of a major trading index, such as the S&P 500 (SPX), EURO STOXX 50 (SX5E) and Hang Seng Index (HSI). This is the first time that PALIG is offering an IUL product as part of its diverse life insurance portfolio. The product will be available to high net worth international clients.

The VPAS® Platform of Infosys McCamish supports 35 production customers in North America and provides support for Life and Annuity products, including individual and group, variable, fixed, indexed and repetitive payment products, as well as health and welfare products.

Richard Magner, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys McCamish Systems, said, 'Infosys McCamish is delighted to partner with Pan-American Life Insurance Group in launching an Indexed Universal Life product to serve Pan-American's international market. We have established an international service center to support one of the leading insurance companies throughout the Americas. The solution leverages VPAS®, our state-of-the-art digital and integrated multi-language life and annuity platform, for quick product rollouts and superior service to the international market'.

Bruce Parker, President of Pan-American Life Insurance Group Global Life Division, said, 'We are thrilled to have Infosys McCamish as our partner in the administration of the new Global Assets Indexed Universal Life product. They are highly recognized in the insurance industry for the quality of their technology solutions and their expertise is invaluable for us to be able to launch and support the new IUL product.'

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas that has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty member companies, employs more than 1,950 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. Global Assets Indexed Universal Life product is offered by Pan-American International Insurance Corporation and Pan-American Assurance Company International, Inc. and is not available to U.S. Residents at this time.

For more information, visit the Pan-American Life website at palig.com, like us on Facebook @PanAmericanLife, follow us on Twitter @PanAmericanLife, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.

Infosys McCamish (www.infosysmccamish.com), a U.S. based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, a part of Infosys (NYSE:INFY), is a leader in providing best in class technology platforms and service solutions for the financial services industry. With deep domain experience with Life Insurance companies, Work Site Product providers and Retirement companies globally, we partner with our clients to help them stay ahead of the innovation curve. Our technology platforms and services, combined with execution excellence and proven best practices, optimize our clients' operations today while building tomorrow's enterprise.

