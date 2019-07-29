Log in
Infosys : Opens New Cyber Defence Centre in Bucharest, Romania

07/29/2019 | 05:10am EDT
Infosys Opens New Cyber Defence Centre in Bucharest, Romania

Organisations across Europe can now leverage business-critical cyber security services

Bucharest - July 29, 2019

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Center in Bucharest, Romania. The Defence Center is an expansion of services delivered through the Infosys Digital Innovation Center which opened in Bucharest earlier this year.

The Defence Center will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support European and global businesses on their digital transformation journey. These services, including security monitoring, management and remediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response, will be delivered by certified and highly skilled cyber security professionals. The services offered comply with country-specific regulatory requirements.

Infosys is expanding its current team in Romania by recruiting local talent and investing in advanced training for both its current employees and new hires.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer & Head of Cyber Security Practice, Infosys, said, 'As enterprises navigate their digital journey, they must maintain a secure environment that customers trust. Protecting against current and future cyber threats is vital. Every business needs to be secure by design and have a comprehensive view of the threat landscape with constant monitoring and management. Our Infosys cyber defence centers help enterprises prevent, detect and respond to advanced cyber-attacks enabling them to scale securely in their digital journey.'

Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys, said, 'During the launch of our Digital Innovation Center in Bucharest, Romania, earlier this year, we committed to opening a Cyber Defence Center to address the security aspects of our clients' digital transformation. This Cyber Defence Center is the latest addition to our global network of Security Operation Centers across theworld and enhances our ability to provide end-to-end cyber security solutions to our clients. Romania is an established leader in the European cyber security talent market and is a natural choice for us to invest in and develop our cyber security research and innovation potential.'

Martha Vazquez, Senior Research Analyst, IDC, said, 'The Infosys Cyber Security Business Unit shows their commitment to, and investment in, cyber security with the launch of this Cyber Defence Centre. As attacks become both more frequent and advanced, Infosys is clearly focused on developing specialists' skills and knowledge to combat such attacks. By opening this Defence Center in Romania, Infosys ensures closer proximity and real time support to its clients in the European market.'

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this presentation concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Media contacts:

For further information, please contact:PR_Global@infosys.com

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 09:09:01 UTC
