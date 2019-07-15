Infosys : Raises Revenue Growth Guidance, Payouts -- Earnings Review

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Infosys Ltd. (500209.BY) reported results for its fiscal first quarter on Friday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The India-based software and services provider posted a net profit of INR37.98 billion ($555 million) compared with INR36.12 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence expected the company to report net profit of INR37.94 billion.

REVENUE: Revenue for the period was up 14% on-year at INR218.03 billion, beating consensus estimate of INR216.51 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--GUIDANCE: Infosys raised its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year that ends March to 8.5%-10% from 7.5%-9.5% projected earlier, which analysts said is a positive development. The new forecast comes as some analysts see risks to Infosys' larger peer Tata Consultancy Services' double-digit revenue growth target for the year amid weakening macro indicators in its key European market. Infosys also reiterated its operating margin guidance of 21%-23% for the fiscal year.

--OUTLOOK: Infosys signed 13 large contracts in the first quarter totaling $2.7 billion, which ICICI Securities said is a record deals intake, giving the company earnings growth visibility. Following the strong results, Ambit Capital expects Infosys to outperform Tata Consultancy Services in fiscal year 2020. However, Ambit Capital underscores the "elevated attrition" level as a key risk after quarterly annualised attrition came in at 21.5% in the quarter from 18.3% in the fourth quarter.

--PAYOUTS: The company now plans to return 85% of the free cash flow in form of buybacks or dividends on a five-year cumulative basis versus 70% earlier, a move cheered by the stock market. Infosys shares rose as much as 5.9% in early trade on Monday.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com