Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Infosys Ltd    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LTD

(INFY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 07/12
726.75 INR   +0.73%
01:49aINFOSYS : Raises Revenue Growth Guidance, Payouts -- Earnings Review
DJ
07/12INFOSYS : Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
07/12INFOSYS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Infosys : Raises Revenue Growth Guidance, Payouts -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 01:49am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Infosys Ltd. (500209.BY) reported results for its fiscal first quarter on Friday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The India-based software and services provider posted a net profit of INR37.98 billion ($555 million) compared with INR36.12 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence expected the company to report net profit of INR37.94 billion.

REVENUE: Revenue for the period was up 14% on-year at INR218.03 billion, beating consensus estimate of INR216.51 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--GUIDANCE: Infosys raised its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year that ends March to 8.5%-10% from 7.5%-9.5% projected earlier, which analysts said is a positive development. The new forecast comes as some analysts see risks to Infosys' larger peer Tata Consultancy Services' double-digit revenue growth target for the year amid weakening macro indicators in its key European market. Infosys also reiterated its operating margin guidance of 21%-23% for the fiscal year.

--OUTLOOK: Infosys signed 13 large contracts in the first quarter totaling $2.7 billion, which ICICI Securities said is a record deals intake, giving the company earnings growth visibility. Following the strong results, Ambit Capital expects Infosys to outperform Tata Consultancy Services in fiscal year 2020. However, Ambit Capital underscores the "elevated attrition" level as a key risk after quarterly annualised attrition came in at 21.5% in the quarter from 18.3% in the fourth quarter.

--PAYOUTS: The company now plans to return 85% of the free cash flow in form of buybacks or dividends on a five-year cumulative basis versus 70% earlier, a move cheered by the stock market. Infosys shares rose as much as 5.9% in early trade on Monday.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFOSYS LTD
01:49aINFOSYS : Raises Revenue Growth Guidance, Payouts -- Earnings Review
DJ
07/12INFOSYS : Up Over 6%, on Track for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
07/12INFOSYS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/12INFOSYS : Accelerated Double Digit Growth of 12.4%; Highest Ever Large Deal TCV ..
AQ
07/12INFOSYS : 1Q Net Profit Up 5.3%, Beating Expectations
DJ
07/05INFOSYS : to Announce First Quarter Results on July 12, 2019
AQ
07/03INFOSYS : Finacle named a Leader among Digital Banking Engagement Platforms
PU
07/01INFOSYS : McCamish Partners with Pan-American Life Insurance Group
AQ
06/27INFOSYS : McCamish Partners with Pan-American Life Insurance Group
PU
06/27INFOSYS : Staff costs soar for IT majors with greater hiring in US
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 898 B
EBIT 2020 195 B
Net income 2020 163 B
Finance 2020 317 B
Yield 2020 2,99%
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,10x
EV / Sales2021 2,85x
Capitalization 3 102 B
Chart INFOSYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Infosys Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 792  INR
Last Close Price 727  INR
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mohit Joshi Co-President
S. Ravikumar Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
U. B. Pravin Rao Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOSYS LTD10.29%45 019
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.57%125 229
ACCENTURE39.15%124 032
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.33%115 303
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.85%71 904
VMWARE, INC.23.75%68 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About