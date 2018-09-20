Infosys Recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider; to Establish Global Azure Migration Factory

San Francisco - September 20, 2018:Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP). Through an intensive and independent audit, the Azure Expert MSP Program helps identify the most relevant and capable MSP partners to help manage and support complex cloud environments.

As an Azure Expert MSP, Infosys will continue to expand its collaboration with Microsoft and deliver end-to-end services to enable enterprise clients migrate and manage implementations on Azure. Infosys currently enables the digital transformation of enterprise customers with Azure through a broad set of industry solutions and consulting services supported by internally developed accelerators for workload migration and legacy modernization. Building on these capabilities, Infosys will establish a global Azure Migration Factory to deliver application assessment, migration and transformation programs at scale for enterprise clients.

Under the enhanced collaboration, Infosys will provide a range of offerings for data estate modernization to enable an 'AI Ready' Enterprise including the Infosys Analytics Workbench and Infosys Information Grid that will help make enterprise data discoverable, reliable and available on demand for downstream AI use. Infosys will extend its array of AI-powered industry-specific solutions on the Microsoft cloud across sectors such as Retail and CPG, Communications, Energy and Utilities, Telecom, Financial Services and Life Sciences, while infusing Microsoft AI capabilities across a broad cross-section of existing Infosys solutions and services.

Infosys will also leverage Azure DevOps to help enterprises with complex application portfolios, varied architectures and technologies to achieve faster speed-to-value. Infosys will integrate services and solutions including Infosys DevOps Platform (IDP) on Azure to enable customers effectively navigate the Agile and DevOps lifecycle for continuous integration, delivery and testing.

Additionally, Infosys will intensify talent development on the Microsoft cloud. Curated content from Microsoft will be integrated into Infosys Lex, the internal learning platform of Infosys to scale capabilities on the Microsoft cloud across sales and delivery roles. Infosys is currently an Azure partner with 1500+ certified consultants and dedicated Microsoft Learning & Certification Centers across five locations.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head - Cloud, Infrastructure and Security, Infosys, said, 'We are excited to be a part of the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program. The recognition strengthens our position as a leading provider of Azure managed services. It reflects our proficiency and real-world experience to partner with our clients and be a part of their digital transformation journey. As part of our expanded offerings Infosys will continue to invest in building deep skills and solutions across Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 to drive business outcomes for our clients.'

Victor Morales, Vice President - Consulting & SI Partners, Microsoft, said: 'We are pleased to recognize Infosys as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP. Infosys has invested in building and harnessing deep Azure knowledge and service capabilities. They have consistently demonstrated ability to deliver high-fidelity managed services on Azure and share our commitment to deliver digital transformation for our enterprise clients through continuous innovation. We are excited to expand our collaboration for the success of our customers.'