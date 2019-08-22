Infosys : and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Enter a Strategic Partnership for Precision Medicine

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic partnership with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) to develop new technologies and systems in precision medicine. Through this partnership Infosys also becomes a member of the Center for Computational Biotechnology and Genomic Medicine (CCBGM).

The adoption of new technologies by healthcare companies has significant benefits, including allowing caregivers to predict patients' diseases and control prohibitive healthcare costs, in turn benefiting both patients and healthcare companies.

This partnership will combine Infosys' strength in advanced machine learning, its artificial intelligence capabilities through the Infosys Nia platform, with UIUC's expertise in computing systems, bioinformatics and genomic applications, to improve preventive care and enhance predictability of treatment outcomes of potential diseases.

'The partnership between Infosys and UIUC along with our membership in CCBGM opens up a lot of potential for Infosys' work in the healthcare industry,' said Venky Ananth, Senior Vice President, Head of Healthcare at Infosys. 'Not only do we have an opportunity to develop technologies and solutions that can improve and enhance patient care and management, but we also get a chance to collaborate with some of the finest minds on the new frontiers of healthcare innovation.'

'The future of precision medicine, which allows tailoring diagnosis and treatment to each patient in order to optimize outcome, is dependent on the ability to jointly analyze large datasets of heterogeneous biological (genomic, metabolic, neuroimaging, etc.) and clinical measures while incorporating key clinical domain knowledge. This is a complex challenge and will require innovations in both data-driven analytics and system design to succeed.' said Professor Ravishankar K Iyer, Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Illinois and CoPI of the CCBGM.

Founded in 1867, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is among the nation's most prominent research institutions. At Illinois, our research drives life-changing innovations, permeates our classrooms and fuels our outreach. Illinois research fuels new ideas, new companies, and even new industries. Our faculty have developed many of the technologies that enable modern electronic devices, pioneered agricultural practices that feed the world, and shaped the government policies that protect the vulnerable in our society.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) collaborated with the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine to create the Center for Computational Biotechnology and Genomic Medicine (CCBGM). This unique collaboration brings together Mayo Clinic's expertise in genetics, genomics, clinical care and individualized medicine with UIUC's data management and computational technology expertise to achieve breakthroughs in precision medicine. The center is funded for five years through the National Science Foundation's Industry/University Cooperative Research Centers (I/UCRC) program. Industry partners play a large role in the center.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

