Infosys to Open Technology and Innovation Hub in Arizona and Hire 1000 Workers by 2023

Represents Key Milestone in the Company's Commitment to Hire 10000 American workers in the United States and Close IT Skills Gap

Phoenix, AZ - September 20, 2018:Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced that it will open its next Technology and Innovation Hub in the State of Arizona and hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023.

This announcement reinforces Infosys' May 2017 commitment to open Technology and Innovation Hubs in the United States and hire 10,000 American workers. To date, Infosys has hired 5,874 American workers against this commitment. The Arizona Technology and Innovation Hub will have a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IOT), full-stack engineering, data science and cyber security. Infosys' investment in Arizona is a continuation of the company's commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprise by amplifying top local talent with the best global talent and to shrink the IT skills gap in the marketplace.

Infosys' new Arizona employees will include recent graduates from the state's prestigious network of colleges, universities and community colleges, as well as local professionals who will benefit from upskilling through Infosys' world-class training curriculum.

'The number of jobs Infosys is bringing to Arizona is fantastic news for our citizens, especially given the commitment the company makes to continual training and education in technology,' said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. 'We are thankful for companies like Infosys who enhance our efforts to prepare the workforce for the future.'

'We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Arizona and to hire 1,000 workers for technology jobs in the state,' said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. 'This investment will strengthen our ability to deliver for our clients across Arizona and the Southwest and expand the local workforce to help our clients compete in the rapidly digitizing global economy.'

'Infosys' selection of Arizona as the location for a U.S. Technology & Innovation Hub further solidifies our state's reputation as a tech industry leader,' said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. 'This operation will create a significant number of high-value jobs and focus on advancing emerging technologies. We thank Infosys for their commitment to Arizona, Governor Ducey for his leadership and the Zanjeros, ASU and GPEC for their support.'

The Arizona Technology and Innovation Hub will help Infosys work even more closely with clients in the region to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges in such areas as machine learning, artificial intelligence, user experience and advanced digital technologies, including big data and cloud. This investment also enables Infosys to build on the strength of its existing Arizona network of highly skilled professionals. The Hub will facilitate greater collaboration and advancement in key Arizonan industries such as hi-tech, manufacturing and financial services.

To date, Infosys has opened two Technology and Innovation Hubs, one in Indianapolis, Indiana and another in Raleigh, North Carolina. Infosys has also announced an additional Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford, Connecticut and a unique Design and Innovation Hub in Providence, Rhode Island.

As part of Infosys' commitment to boosting American innovation and helping create the workforce of the future, Infosys Foundation USA has provided multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools. To date, more than 4.7 million students; 13,000 teachers and 21,000 schools across America, including over 7,300 students, 192 teachers and 159 schools in Arizona, have benefited from computer science training and classroom equipment funded by Infosys Foundation USA. This includes grants for professional development for teachers, hands on workshops for students, and new technology and teaching aids for classrooms, with an emphasis placed on serving underrepresented groups such as women, African-American, Latino, urban, rural and autistic groups that will gain greater access to computer science and maker education.

