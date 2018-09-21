Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Infosys Ltd    INFY   INE009A01021

INFOSYS LTD (INFY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Infosys : to Open Technology and Innovation Hub in Arizona and Hire 1000 Workers by 2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 12:54am CEST

Infosys to Open Technology and Innovation Hub in Arizona and Hire 1000 Workers by 2023

Represents Key Milestone in the Company's Commitment to Hire 10000 American workers in the United States and Close IT Skills Gap

Phoenix, AZ - September 20, 2018:Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced that it will open its next Technology and Innovation Hub in the State of Arizona and hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023.

This announcement reinforces Infosys' May 2017 commitment to open Technology and Innovation Hubs in the United States and hire 10,000 American workers. To date, Infosys has hired 5,874 American workers against this commitment. The Arizona Technology and Innovation Hub will have a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IOT), full-stack engineering, data science and cyber security. Infosys' investment in Arizona is a continuation of the company's commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprise by amplifying top local talent with the best global talent and to shrink the IT skills gap in the marketplace.

Infosys' new Arizona employees will include recent graduates from the state's prestigious network of colleges, universities and community colleges, as well as local professionals who will benefit from upskilling through Infosys' world-class training curriculum.

'The number of jobs Infosys is bringing to Arizona is fantastic news for our citizens, especially given the commitment the company makes to continual training and education in technology,' said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. 'We are thankful for companies like Infosys who enhance our efforts to prepare the workforce for the future.'

'We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Arizona and to hire 1,000 workers for technology jobs in the state,' said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. 'This investment will strengthen our ability to deliver for our clients across Arizona and the Southwest and expand the local workforce to help our clients compete in the rapidly digitizing global economy.'

'Infosys' selection of Arizona as the location for a U.S. Technology & Innovation Hub further solidifies our state's reputation as a tech industry leader,' said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. 'This operation will create a significant number of high-value jobs and focus on advancing emerging technologies. We thank Infosys for their commitment to Arizona, Governor Ducey for his leadership and the Zanjeros, ASU and GPEC for their support.'

The Arizona Technology and Innovation Hub will help Infosys work even more closely with clients in the region to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges in such areas as machine learning, artificial intelligence, user experience and advanced digital technologies, including big data and cloud. This investment also enables Infosys to build on the strength of its existing Arizona network of highly skilled professionals. The Hub will facilitate greater collaboration and advancement in key Arizonan industries such as hi-tech, manufacturing and financial services.

To date, Infosys has opened two Technology and Innovation Hubs, one in Indianapolis, Indiana and another in Raleigh, North Carolina. Infosys has also announced an additional Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford, Connecticut and a unique Design and Innovation Hub in Providence, Rhode Island.

As part of Infosys' commitment to boosting American innovation and helping create the workforce of the future, Infosys Foundation USA has provided multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools. To date, more than 4.7 million students; 13,000 teachers and 21,000 schools across America, including over 7,300 students, 192 teachers and 159 schools in Arizona, have benefited from computer science training and classroom equipment funded by Infosys Foundation USA. This includes grants for professional development for teachers, hands on workshops for students, and new technology and teaching aids for classrooms, with an emphasis placed on serving underrepresented groups such as women, African-American, Latino, urban, rural and autistic groups that will gain greater access to computer science and maker education.

For more information, please visit: https://www.infosys.com/american-innovation/Pages/az.aspx

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 22:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFOSYS LTD
12:54aINFOSYS : to Open Technology and Innovation Hub in Arizona and Hire 1000 Workers..
PU
09/20INFOSYS : Trinity College To Jointly Train School, Technology Workers
AQ
09/20NEW RESEARCH ON GLOBAL HOSPITAL CAPA : Global Hospital Capacity Management Solut..
AQ
09/20INFOSYS : Recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider; to E..
PU
09/20INFOSYS : and Trinity College Launch Catalytic Partnership to Bridge the Liberal..
PU
09/20INFOSYS : Launches Wingspan, a Transformational Learning Solution for Enterprise..
PU
09/19ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE COURSES IN B : This Research on Artificial Intelligence ..
AQ
09/19INFOSYS : Former CFO Rajiv Bansal files caveat in civil court against Infosys
AQ
09/19INFOSYS : has to pay ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal Rs 12.17 cr
AQ
09/19INFOSYS : Ex-CFO wins, Infosys told to pay Rs 12 crore in severance dues
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19My Quarterly Global Portfolio Update 
09/14Infosys acquires Salesforce consulting company 
09/07Infosys forms SE Asia JV with Temasek 
09/04Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
09/04Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 799 B
EBIT 2019 191 B
Net income 2019 159 B
Finance 2019 206 B
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 19,66
P/E ratio 2020 17,86
EV / Sales 2019 3,66x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Capitalization 3 129 B
Chart INFOSYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Infosys Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOSYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 713  INR
Spread / Average Target -0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salil S. Parekh Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mohit Joshi Co-President
S. Ravikumar Co-President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Nandan M. Nilekani Non-Executive Chairman
U. B. Pravin Rao Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOSYS LTD38.22%43 244
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.17%136 057
ACCENTURE13.10%116 700
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.78%109 959
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.92%64 385
VMWARE, INC.20.29%61 617
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.