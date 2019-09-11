Infotech Enterprises : Cyient and QinetiQ Sign MoU to Offer Avionics Products for Unmanned Target Systems in India

Log in
INFOTECH ENTERPRISES LTD

(532175)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/09
443.2 INR   +1.51%
09/11/2019 | 04:52am EDT

Bristol, UK, 10 September 2019: Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network, digital, and operations management solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with QinetiQ's Target Systems business to offer avionics products for its unmanned target systems in India. This agreement allows Cyient to provide advanced manufacturing and electronics engineering solutions to QinetiQ for its unmanned air, land, and sea target systems from India.

'The signing of this MOU with Cyient marks a significant milestone in QinetiQ Target Systems' (QTS) strategy in India. The high levels of expertise and quality within the Cyient business together with the enthusiasm and desire to succeed have impressed us from day one. Initial efforts are focussed on the manufacture and assembly of avionics and electronics assemblies for our target systems as we grow indigenous activities beyond the manufacture and assembly of airframes, subsystems and ground equipment already in place,' said Graham Brooks, Programme Manager, India at QinetiQ Target Systems.

'We are very excited about the opportunity to collaborate with QTS, a world leader in unmanned air, land and sea targets for live-fire training, test and evaluation exercises. This partnership will allow us to support the Make-in-India initiative of Indian Defense by building key subsystems for QTS products. While we will start the collaboration with building avionics products, Cyient's comprehensive design, build, maintain portfolio will be leveraged for other purposes as well. Cyient can deliver world-class aerospace engineering solutions, award-winning productivity, and innovation framework as required to support QTS products in India. We see seamless alignment of our respective strategies, and the signing of this MoU is a significant milestone in our long-term partnership.' noted Rajendra Kumar Patro, Vice President Aerospace & Defense at Cyient.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner, for leading global organizations, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees in 20 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.
Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

Disclaimer

Cyient Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:51:03 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 46 060 M
EBIT 2020 5 088 M
Net income 2020 4 793 M
Finance 2020 6 441 M
Yield 2020 3,56%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 48 739 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 601,38  INR
Last Close Price 443,20  INR
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Krishna Bodanapu CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ajay Aggarwal President & Chief Financial Officer
Venkata Ram Mohan R Bodanapu Executive Chairman
Murugappan Muthiah Murugappan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Krishnan Ramachandran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOTECH ENTERPRISES LTD-28.06%678
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.45%128 496
ACCENTURE34.50%120 840
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.31%113 908
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.17%71 310
VMWARE, INC.7.52%62 647
