Infotech Enterprises : Cyient and QinetiQ Sign MoU to Offer Avionics Products for Unmanned Target Systems in India

Bristol, UK, 10 September 2019: Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network, digital, and operations management solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with QinetiQ's Target Systems business to offer avionics products for its unmanned target systems in India. This agreement allows Cyient to provide advanced manufacturing and electronics engineering solutions to QinetiQ for its unmanned air, land, and sea target systems from India.

'The signing of this MOU with Cyient marks a significant milestone in QinetiQ Target Systems' (QTS) strategy in India. The high levels of expertise and quality within the Cyient business together with the enthusiasm and desire to succeed have impressed us from day one. Initial efforts are focussed on the manufacture and assembly of avionics and electronics assemblies for our target systems as we grow indigenous activities beyond the manufacture and assembly of airframes, subsystems and ground equipment already in place,' said Graham Brooks, Programme Manager, India at QinetiQ Target Systems.

'We are very excited about the opportunity to collaborate with QTS, a world leader in unmanned air, land and sea targets for live-fire training, test and evaluation exercises. This partnership will allow us to support the Make-in-India initiative of Indian Defense by building key subsystems for QTS products. While we will start the collaboration with building avionics products, Cyient's comprehensive design, build, maintain portfolio will be leveraged for other purposes as well. Cyient can deliver world-class aerospace engineering solutions, award-winning productivity, and innovation framework as required to support QTS products in India. We see seamless alignment of our respective strategies, and the signing of this MoU is a significant milestone in our long-term partnership.' noted Rajendra Kumar Patro, Vice President Aerospace & Defense at Cyient.

