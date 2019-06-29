Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Infraestructura Energetica Nova SA de CV    IENOVA *   MX01IE060002

INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA DE CV

(IENOVA *)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

At G20, Canada raises concern about Mexico gas pipeline row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 11:09am EDT
Mexico's Finance, Foreign ministers speak at Council of the Americas event

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Canada expressed its concern about a gas pipeline dispute that has raised diplomatic tensions with Mexico during the Group of 20 nations summit in Japan, but the matter could be resolved soon, Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua said on Saturday.

Mexican state power utility CFE [COMFEL.UL] said this week it would negotiate a “fairer” resolution to contractual disputes over several pipelines being built by companies including Mexico's IEnova and Canada’s TC Energy Corp.

Urzua said he met with Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau during the summit and was "optimistic" there would be an agreement soon.

"He expressed his concern about this matter of TransCanada," Urzua said, using a previous name for TC Energy Corp.

IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy, says the CFE is seeking arbitration over a contract it signed in partnership with TC Energy to build a $2.5 billion pipeline from Texas to the Mexican Gulf coast port of Tuxpan.

"We hope this problem is resolved very soon ... That it doesn't even reach the level of international arbitration, and that simply an agreement is reached between the sides. We are very optimistic about that," Urzua said.

The row has revived concerns that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government could put in jeopardy contracts signed under previous administrations, the last six of which the leftist president has characterized as part of a corrupt "neo-liberal" era.

He has been highly critical of the government of his predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto, who sought to lift economic growth by opening up the energy sector to private capital, an approach that Lopez Obrador has so far roundly rejected.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Dave Graham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUSADER RESOURCES LIMITED 0.00% 0.02 End-of-day quote.-70.59%
INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA DE CV 3.03% 75.39 End-of-day quote.2.89%
TC ENERGY CORP 1.03% 64.92 Delayed Quote.33.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA
11:09aAt G20, Canada raises concern about Mexico gas pipeline row
RE
06/27Mexico's president defiant in row with Canada over pipeline contracts
RE
06/26INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA DE C : Canadian diplomat questions respect for M..
RE
06/26Mexican State Power Company Seeks Arbitration Over Pipeline Contract -- Updat..
DJ
06/26Mexican State Power Company Seeks Arbitration Over Pipeline Contract
DJ
04/25SEMPRA ENERGY : - IEnova Selects Pxise Energy Solutions for Enhanced Grid Manage..
AQ
2018Sempra Energy Units Sign Three Heads Of Agreements With Total S.A., Mitsui & ..
AQ
2018SEMPRA ENERGY : 's IEnova Unit to Report Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Oct. 24
AQ
2018SEMPRA ENERGY : 's Subsidiary IEnova, Chevron Sign Contract For refined Fuels Te..
AQ
2018Sempra Energy's Subsidiary IEnova BP Sign Contract For Liquid Fuels Terminal ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 412 M
EBIT 2019 673 M
Net income 2019 420 M
Debt 2019 3 178 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 13,90
P/E ratio 2020 12,20
EV / Sales 2019 6,51x
EV / Sales 2020 6,19x
Capitalization 6 018 M
Chart INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA DE CV
Duration : Period :
Infraestructura Energetica Nova SA de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,98 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tania Ortiz Mena López Negrete Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ruiz Sacristán Pemán Executive Chairman
Carlos Barajas Sandoval Chief Operating Officer
Manuela Molina Peralta Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Allan Householder Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA DE CV2.89%6 018
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP8.85%27 577
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD4.50%19 407
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION13.85%12 349
TOKYO GAS CO LTD-7.98%10 616
GAIL INDIA LTD-13.42%10 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About