Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Infraestructura Energetica Nova SA de CV    IENOVA *   MX01IE060002

INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA DE CV

(IENOVA *)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mexico's president defiant in row with Canada over pipeline contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Obrador takes part in a

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pushed backed on Thursday against Canadian concerns that gas pipeline contracts awarded under his predecessor might not be honored, saying the terms of the agreements were "abusive" toward the state.

Mexican state power utility CFE [COMFEL.UL] said this week it would negotiate a "fairer" resolution to contractual disputes over several pipelines being built by companies including Mexico's IEnova and Canada's TC Energy Corp.

The Canadian ambassador to Mexico, Pierre Alarie, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the Mexican government appears "not to wish to respect natural gas pipeline contracts," and said he was deeply concerned about the signal being sent.

Lopez Obrador, who in February vowed the contracts would be honored, said it was natural for Alarie to defend Canada's interests but took a defiant stance when asked about the dispute during his regular morning press conference.

"Here it was stated that those contracts were abusive. I called them unfair contracts because they were handed over with all the benefits for the companies," Lopez Obrador said, arguing that their terms would lead to the ruin of the CFE.

"A deal will be reached because we too have to defend the assets and the interests of the Mexican people," he added.

The row has revived concerns that Lopez Obrador's government could put in jeopardy contracts signed under previous administrations, the last six of which the president has characterized as part of a corrupt "neo-liberal" era.

He has been highly critical of the government of predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto, who sought to lift economic growth by opening up the energy sector to private capital, an approach that Lopez Obrador has so far roundly rejected.

IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy, says the CFE is seeking arbitration over a contract it signed in partnership with TC Energy to build a $2.5 billion pipeline from Texas to the Mexican Gulf coast port of Tuxpan.

News of the arbitration request dragged down IEnova's shares more than 4% on Wednesday. The company's stock at one point slumped by over 8% on Thursday. Shares in Sempra were down 1.1%, while stock of TC Energy was up slightly.

Paty Mitchell, a spokeswoman for Sempra, said the company was analyzing the content of the arbitration request and its legal basis, reaffirming it was ready to talk to the CFE.

"The arbitration notice should not interfere with the existing contractual conditions," she said.

A CFE source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the utility had notified Fermaca, a Mexican infrastructure company building another pipeline, that it was seeking arbitration. Fermaca could not immediately be reached for comment.

Separately, Mexico's Grupo Carso, an infrastructure firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim that also is involved in the pipeline disputes, said in a statement it would analyze an arbitration request it had received from the CFE.

Shares in Carso fell by 2.25%.

Lopez Obrador rejected the suggestion that the spat could interfere with ratification of United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a new North American trade deal the Mexican Senate approved earlier this month.

Canada and the United States must still ratify USMCA.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in December, alarmed investors by canceling a partly built $13 billion Mexico City airport, arguing that it was riddled with corruption.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; additional reporting by Diego Ore and Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico City and Scott DiSavino in New York; editing by Paul Simao, Bill Trott and Lisa Shumaker)

By Dave Graham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUPO CARSO S.A. DE C.V. -2.42% 71.66 End-of-day quote.4.30%
INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA DE CV -4.70% 73.17 End-of-day quote.4.79%
SEMPRA ENERGY -1.07% 135.54 Delayed Quote.29.84%
TC ENERGY CORP 0.17% 64.26 Delayed Quote.33.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA
05:16pMexico's president defiant in row with Canada over pipeline contracts
RE
06/26INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA DE C : Canadian diplomat questions respect for M..
RE
06/26Mexican State Power Company Seeks Arbitration Over Pipeline Contract -- Updat..
DJ
06/26Mexican State Power Company Seeks Arbitration Over Pipeline Contract
DJ
04/25SEMPRA ENERGY : - IEnova Selects Pxise Energy Solutions for Enhanced Grid Manage..
AQ
2018Sempra Energy Units Sign Three Heads Of Agreements With Total S.A., Mitsui & ..
AQ
2018SEMPRA ENERGY : 's IEnova Unit to Report Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Oct. 24
AQ
2018SEMPRA ENERGY : 's Subsidiary IEnova, Chevron Sign Contract For refined Fuels Te..
AQ
2018Sempra Energy's Subsidiary IEnova BP Sign Contract For Liquid Fuels Terminal ..
AQ
2018SEMPRA ENERGY : Forms North American Infrastructure Group
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 412 M
EBIT 2019 673 M
Net income 2019 420 M
Debt 2019 3 178 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 14,22
P/E ratio 2020 12,49
EV / Sales 2019 6,61x
EV / Sales 2020 6,28x
Capitalization 6 158 M
Chart INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA DE CV
Duration : Period :
Infraestructura Energetica Nova SA de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tania Ortiz Mena López Negrete Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ruiz Sacristán Pemán Executive Chairman
Carlos Barajas Sandoval Chief Operating Officer
Manuela Molina Peralta Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Allan Householder Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA DE CV4.79%6 141
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP12.31%28 354
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD7.01%19 982
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION12.25%12 176
TOKYO GAS CO LTD-8.77%10 551
GAIL INDIA LTD-14.17%10 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About