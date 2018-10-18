INFRAREIT, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Do you own shares of InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE: HIFR )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to October 18, 2018?

Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of InfraREIT, Inc. (“InfraREIT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIFR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (“Oncor”) in a transaction valued at approximately $1.275 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of InfraREIT will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of InfraREIT common stock.

If you own common stock of InfraREIT and purchased any shares before October 18, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005957/en/