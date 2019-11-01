Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  InfraStrata plc    INFA   GB00B28YMP66

INFRASTRATA PLC

(INFA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 04:01:53 am
0.41995 GBp   -0.01%
04:02aINFRASTRATA : Islandmagee Gas Storage Project Update
PU
03:57aINFRASTRATA : Harland and Wolff Update
PU
10/22INFRASTRATA : aims for final investment decision on UK gas storage project by end-year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InfraStrata : Islandmagee Gas Storage Project Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 04:02am EDT
RNS Number : 8974R
Infrastrata PLC
01 November 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

01 November 2019

InfraStrata plc

('InfraStrata' or the 'Company')

Islandmagee Gas Storage Project Update & 2019 Milestones

InfraStrata plc (AIM: INFA), the UK quoted company focused on strategic infrastructure projects, is pleased to announce the completion of October 2019 milestones at the Islandmagee Gas Storage Project ('Islandmagee Project' or 'the Project') in Northern Ireland, as listed below.

Description

Status

Pre-Construction

Draft Marine Baseline Report and updated Environmental Impact Assessment

√ - Completed

Final Marine Baseline Report & Environmental Impact Assessment Issued to DAERA

√ - Completed

With these milestones now complete, management is working closely with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency ('NIEA') and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs ('DAERA') to finalise the timelines for the final activities related to the full marine licence. Once this process has been completed, the Board will release the revised construction tender documents to ensure that they include the most up to date information.

In addition, the Board continues to make progress in its negotiations with equity and debt partners with the aim of taking Final Investment Decision for the Islandmagee Project by the end of the year.

2019 Remaining Milestones

Description

Completion target

Pre-Construction

Submission of planning pre-construction documentation

November

Environmental

Notification of public consultation dates

Q4'19

All reports made available on the Islandmagee Energy Website

Q4'19

Venues and dates of Islandmagee Energy public information sessions for public consultation made available on the website

Q4'19

Corporate

Release of revised construction tender documents

November

Final payment against EU Reclaim for completed FEED works

Q4'19

Appointment of Chairman

Q4'19

Heads of Terms agreed for project equity funding

Q4'19

Equity funding agreement executed

Q4'19

Commencement of enabling works prior to full scale construction

December

Final Investment Decision (FID)

December

John Wood, Interim Chairman and CEO of InfraStrata, said:

'We are delighted to have maintained momentum on our flagship Islandmagee Gas Storage Project whilst also progressing our planned acquisition of the assets of Harland & Wolff. We are making solid headway towards beginning construction of this critical gas storage project in 2020. Work also continues at pace to finalise the Gas Storage Agreement with Vitol SA. Once complete, the Project will dramatically enhance the UK's energy resilience.'

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.infrastrataplc.comor contact:

InfraStrata plc

John Wood, Chief Executive & Interim Chairman

c/o Newgate Communications

+44 (0)20 3735 8825

Allenby Capital Limited (AIM Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Jeremy Porter / Liz Kirchner

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Newgate Communications (PR)

Elisabeth Cowell/ Ian Silvera/Jamie Williams

+44 (0)20 3757 6880

Notes to editors:

InfraStrata is a London Stock Exchange-listed group focused on strategic infrastructure projects.

The rapid development of the 100% owned Islandmagee Gas Storage Project is a core workstream for InfraStrata. It is expected to provide 25% of the UK's natural gas storage capacity and to benefit the Northern Ireland economy as a whole when complete. Given that the Committee on Climate Change has advised that the UK will still need a significant quantity of natural gas by 2050 - about 70% of today's consumption - the market opportunity for this project is compelling. It is the only gas storage project in North West Europe to be awarded 'Project of Common Interest' status by the European Union, confirming its strategic importance to the entire continent.

Mindful of the fact that safe, secure and flexible sources of energy are needed for a sustainable future, InfraStrata is focused on providing investors with exposure to a growing portfolio of UK, European and international energy infrastructure projects. With this in mind, the Company's highly experienced team is focused on acquiring, developing and commercialising innovative infrastructure projects around the world.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDLFFLLIELLVIA

Disclaimer

Infrastrata plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:01:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFRASTRATA PLC
04:02aINFRASTRATA : Islandmagee Gas Storage Project Update
PU
03:57aINFRASTRATA : Harland and Wolff Update
PU
10/22INFRASTRATA : aims for final investment decision on UK gas storage project by en..
RE
10/21INFRASTRATA : FSRU Project Update
PU
10/04INFRASTRATA : Issuance of loan conversion shares
PU
10/02INFRASTRATA : Purchase of assets of the former Harland and Wolff Heavy Industrie..
AQ
10/02INFRASTRATA : Islandmagee Gas Storage Project Update & 2019 Milestones
AQ
10/02INFRASTRATA : Islandmagee Gas Storage Project Update
PU
10/01INFRASTRATA : Harland and Wolff Agreement
PU
09/23INFRASTRATA : Islandmagee Gas Storage Project Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 6,38 M
Chart INFRASTRATA PLC
Duration : Period :
InfraStrata plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John MacInnes Wood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arun Suri Raman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Non-Executive Director
Paul Stock Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRATA PLC-59.81%8
ENBRIDGE INC.12.57%73 779
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.5.86%56 980
TC ENERGY CORPORATION35.61%47 080
KINDER MORGAN, INC.29.91%45 254
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-4.69%33 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group