INFRASTRATA PLC

(INFA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/29 10:39:46 am
0.311 GBp   +3.67%
InfraStrata : Result of General Meeting

11/29/2019 | 10:38am EST
RNS Number : 2054V
Infrastrata PLC
29 November 2019

InfraStrata plc

('InfraStrata' or the 'Company')

Result of General Meeting and Total Voting Rights

InfraStrata plc (AIM: INFA), the UK quoted company focused on strategic infrastructure projects and physical asset life-cycle management, is pleased to announce that at its general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company is also pleased to announce that, save only in respect of Admission (as defined below) becoming effective, the Acquisition Agreement in respect of Harland & Wolff has become unconditional in all respects and therefore the Acquisition will complete on 5 December 2019 as scheduled.

Accordingly, pursuant to the Placing announced on 11 November 2019, the Placing Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on 2 December 2019 ('Admission'), to complete the Placing.

In accordance with AIM Rule 17, the Company announces that the beneficial interest in the Company of John Wood, Interim Chairman and CEO, will remain unchanged at 46,618,062 Ordinary Shares but due to dilution caused by the issue of the Placing Shares, upon Admission will represent 1.31 per cent. of the Company's then issued share capital.

Total Voting Rights

Upon Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 3,554,667,454 Ordinary Shares with one voting right each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights in the Company will be 3,554,667,454. With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Company's announcement on 11 November 2019, unless the context requires otherwise.

For further information, please visit www.infrastrataplc.comor contact:

InfraStrata plc

John Wood, Chief Executive & Interim Chairman

c/o Newgate Communications

+44 (0)20 3735 8825

Allenby Capital Limited (AIM Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Jeremy Porter / Liz Kirchner

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Arden Partners plc (Joint Broker)

Paul Shackleton / Dan Gee-Summons (Corporate Finance)

Simon Johnson (Corporate Broking)

+44 (0)20 7614 5900

Newgate Communications (PR)

Ian Silvera/ Chris Midgely

+44 (0)20 3757 6880


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ROMCKCDPQBDDDDB

Disclaimer

Infrastrata plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 15:37:07 UTC
