Infrastructure India : Facility Draw Down

19 June 2019

19 June 2019

Infrastructure India plc

("IIP", the "Company and together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Facility Draw Down

Infrastructure India plc, an AIM quoted infrastructure fund investing directly into assets in India, announces that the Group has drawn down a further US$20 million (approximately £16.0 million) under the financing with IIP Bridge Facility LLC announced by the Company on 2 April 2019 (the "Facility").

The funds drawn down will be utilised primarily to progress construction at Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private Limited's ("DLI") Anekal and Palwal terminals and to meet ongoing DLI debt service and operational overheads. The terminal at Nagpur has ramped up construction of the station yard and initial design and related engineering is underway at Chennai.

Following the latest draw down, the Facility is now US$55 million drawn and a further US$50 million remains conditionally available to the Group under the Facility to enable DLI, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, to complete, commission and ramp up all of its existing terminal facilities through to completion, to meet other DLI lender requirements and provide additional working capital for both DLI and the Group.

DLI is a supply chain transportation and container infrastructure company headquartered in Bangalore and Gurgaon with a material presence in central, northern and southern India. DLI provides a broad range of logistics services including rail freight, trucking, handling, customs clearing and bonded warehousing with terminals located in the strategic locations of Nagpur, Bangalore, Palwal (in the National Capital Region) and Chennai. DLI is the largest asset in the Company's portfolio and one of the largest privately-owned logistics businesses in India.

