INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC

(IIP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/18 11:35:03 am
2.3 GBp   --.--%
02:21aINFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Facility Draw Down
PU
04/16INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Facility Draw Down
PU
04/15INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Issue of Equity and Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
Infrastructure India : Facility Draw Down

06/19/2019 | 02:21am EDT

RNS Number : 6721C Infrastructure India plc 19 June 2019

19 June 2019

Infrastructure India plc

("IIP", the "Company and together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Facility Draw Down

Infrastructure India plc, an AIM quoted infrastructure fund investing directly into assets in India, announces that the Group has drawn down a further US$20 million (approximately £16.0 million) under the financing with IIP Bridge Facility LLC announced by the Company on 2 April 2019 (the "Facility").

The funds drawn down will be utilised primarily to progress construction at Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private Limited's ("DLI") Anekal and Palwal terminals and to meet ongoing DLI debt service and operational overheads. The terminal at Nagpur has ramped up construction of the station yard and initial design and related engineering is underway at Chennai.

Following the latest draw down, the Facility is now US$55 million drawn and a further US$50 million remains conditionally available to the Group under the Facility to enable DLI, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, to complete, commission and ramp up all of its existing terminal facilities through to completion, to meet other DLI lender requirements and provide additional working capital for both DLI and the Group.

DLI is a supply chain transportation and container infrastructure company headquartered in Bangalore and Gurgaon with a material presence in central, northern and southern India. DLI provides a broad range of logistics services including rail freight, trucking, handling, customs clearing and bonded warehousing with terminals located in the strategic locations of Nagpur, Bangalore, Palwal (in the National Capital Region) and Chennai. DLI is the largest asset in the Company's portfolio and one of the largest privately-owned logistics businesses in India.

Enquiries:

Infrastructure India plc

www.iiplc.com

Sonny Lulla

Cenkos Securities plc

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker

Azhic Basirov / Ben Jeynes

Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Joint Broker

James Maxwell - Corporate Finance

James Waterlow - Investment Fund Sales

Novella

+44 (0) 20 3151 7008

Financial PR

Tim Robertson / Toby Andrews

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Infrastructure India plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:18:07 UTC
