Infrastructure India : Increase of Bridging Loan

22 March 2019

Infrastructure India plc

("IIP", the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Increase of Bridging loan

Infrastructure India plc, an AIM quoted infrastructure fund investing directly into assets in India, announces that it has agreed a US$7.5 million increase to the existing US$56.6 million unsecured bridging loan facility (the "Bridging Loan") originally provided to the Company in June 2017 by Cedar Valley Financial (the "Bridging Loan Increase").

Following the lapsing of the Company's previously announced proposed financing on 30 January 2019, the Board of IIP continues to examine the Company's funding alternatives. The Bridging Loan Increase will provide the Group with additional short‐term funding for working capital purposes in the meantime.

As at 28 February 2019, IIP had unaudited cash balances of approximately £0.5 million. Both the Bridging Loan and the US$21.5 million working capital loan originally provided to the Company in April 2013 by GGIC, Ltd ("GGIC") mature on 1 April 2019. IIP is expected to require access to additional funding prior to 1 April 2019.

Bridging Loan Increase

The Bridging Loan was originally provided to the Company in June 2017 by Cedar Valley Financial in an amount of US$8.0 million and has been subsequently increased in multiple tranches, most recently to US$56.6 million in February 2019. The Bridging Loan currently carries an interest rate of 12.0% per annum and is due for repayment by the Company no later than 1 April 2019.

Pursuant to the Bridging Loan Increase a further US$7.5 million (the "Additional Funds") has been made available to the Company. The Company intends to draw down the Additional Funds immediately. On draw down of the Additional Funds, the Bridging Loan will total US$64.1 million.

There are no arrangement or commitment fees payable by IIP to Cedar Valley Financial under the terms of the Bridging Loan Increase.

The other terms of the Bridging Loan remain unchanged.

Related Party Transaction

GGIC is, directly and indirectly, interested in 75.4% of the Company's issued share capital and Cedar Valley Financial is an affiliate of GGIC. Under the AIM Rules for Companies ("AIM Rules") Cedar Valley Financial is, therefore, deemed to be a related party of the Company and the Bridging Loan Increase is a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules. The independent directors of IIP, M.S. Ramachandran and Timothy Walker, consider, having consulted with Cenkos Securities plc in its capacity as the Company's nominated adviser, that the terms of the Bridging Loan Increase are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of IIP are concerned.

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

