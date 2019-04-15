Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Infrastructure India PLC    IIP   IM00B2QVWM67

INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC

(IIP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 03:00:00 am
2.6 GBp   --.--%
06:38aINFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Issue of Equity and Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
04/08INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
04/08INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infrastructure India : Issue of Equity and Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 06:38am EDT

RNS Number : 2147W Infrastructure India plc 15 April 2019

15 April 2019

Infrastructure India plc

("IIP", the "Company and together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Management Agreement Fee Shares

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Infrastructure India plc, an AIM quoted infrastructure fund investing directly into assets in India, announced the terms of a revised and restated management and valuation and portfolio services agreement (the "Management Agreement") with the Company's existing asset manager, Franklin Park Management, LLC (the "Asset Manager") on 15 September 2016. Pursuant to the Management Agreement, the Asset Manager is to be issued with 605,716 new ordinary shares in the Company on 1 July each calendar year for the duration of the Management Agreement ("Annual Fee Shares").

The Company announces that it has today issued a total of 1,211,432 new ordinary shares in the Company to the Asset Manager (the "New Ordinary Shares"), being Annual Fee Shares which were due for issue by the Company to the Asset Manager on 1 July 2017 and 1 July 2018 and which have been pending issuance since those dates, as disclosed in the Company's annual and interim financial reports. A further 605,716 Annual Fee Shares are to be issued to the Asset Manager on 1 July 2019.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Asset Manager is now interested in a total of 1,211,432 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.18% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital, as enlarged by the issue of the New Ordinary Shares.

Tom Tribone, Sonny Lulla and Rob Venerus, each directors of the Company, collectively own the entire issued share capital of the Asset Manager.

Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM on 23 April 2019.

From Admission, the Company will have 681,478,473 ordinary shares in issue with no ordinary shares held in treasury. This is the total number of voting rights in IIP and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.

Enquiries:

Infrastructure India plc

www.iiplc.com

Sonny Lulla

Cenkos Securities plc

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker

Azhic Basirov / Ben Jeynes

Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Joint Broker

James Maxwell ‐ Corporate Finance

James Waterlow ‐ Investment Fund Sales

Novella

+44 (0) 20 3151 7008

Financial PR

Tim Robertson / Toby Andrews

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Anthony Tribone

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Director) ‐ notification concerns the

grant of new ordinary shares to an entity in

which the PDMR is beneficially interested

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Infrastructure India plc

b)

LEI

213800M623GQQAG11656

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

D e s c r i p t i o n o f t h e f i n a n c i a l i n s t r u m e n t ,

Ordinary shares of 1p each

type of instrument

Identification code

IM00B2QVWM67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of new ordinary shares to an entity in

which the PDMR is beneficially interested

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,211,432

d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

N/A ‐ single transaction

Price

N/A ‐ single transaction

e )

Date of the transaction

15 April 2019

f )

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rahul (Sonny) Lulla

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Director) ‐ notification concerns the

grant of new ordinary shares to an entity in

which the PDMR is beneficially interested

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Infrastructure India plc

b)

LEI

213800M623GQQAG11656

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

D e s c r i p t i o n o f t h e f i n a n c i a l i n s t r u m e n t ,

Ordinary shares of 1p each

type of instrument

Identification code

IM00B2QVWM67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of new ordinary shares to an entity in

which the PDMR is beneficially interested

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,211,432

d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

N/A ‐ single transaction

Price

N/A ‐ single transaction

e )

Date of the transaction

15 April 2019

f )

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Venerus

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Director) ‐ notification concerns the

grant of new ordinary shares to an entity in

which the PDMR is beneficially interested

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Infrastructure India plc

b)

LEI

213800M623GQQAG11656

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

D e s c r i p t i o n o f t h e f i n a n c i a l i n s t r u m e n t ,

Ordinary shares of 1p each

type of instrument

Identification code

IM00B2QVWM67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of new ordinary shares to an entity in

w h i c h t h e P D M R i s 2 4 . 5 % b e n e f i c i a l l y

interested

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,211,432

d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

N/A ‐ single transaction

Price

N/A ‐ single transaction

e )

Date of the transaction

15 April 2019

f )

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHMMGMDGKFGLZM

Disclaimer

Infrastructure India plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 10:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC
06:38aINFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Issue of Equity and Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
04/08INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
04/08INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
04/02INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Reaches $105m Loan Agreement
AQ
04/02INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : US$105m Financing & Restructured Existing Loans
PU
03/27INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
03/27INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
03/22INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Increase of Bridging Loan
PU
02/21INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Increase of Bridging Loan
PU
02/21INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
More news
Chart INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Infrastructure India PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rahul Sonny Lulla Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Anthony Tribone Chairman
Timothy Graham Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Madras Seshamani Ramachandran Non-Executive Director
Robert Venerus Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC23.81%28
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.36%7 396
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 678
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP19.69%3 257
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION4.91%2 413
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About