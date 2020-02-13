Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A.    INW   IT0005090300

INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Vodafone, TIM concessions needed for tower deal approval - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 12:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Different types of 4G, 5G and data radio relay antennas for mobile phone networks are pictured on a relay mast operated by Vodafone in Berlin

Vodafone and Telecom Italia will have to offer concessions if they want to win European Union antitrust approval for their plan to merge their mobile tower infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The telecoms operators announced the deal in July last year under which Vodafone will transfer its Italian mobile masts to INWIT, which is 60 percent owned by TIM.

Telecoms companies are looking to such tie-ups to cut debt and share heavy investments. They hope that EU antitrust regulators will soften their stance against four-to-three mergers given the European Commission's new focus on boosting Europe's digital market.

Vodafone and TIM, Italy's biggest phone group, have until Friday to propose remedies. Alongside the towers deal, they are also teaming up to roll out 5G technology in Italy.

The companies are looking at making concessions, a person familiar with the matter said, declining to provide details.

Mobile virtual network operators in Italy have asked the Commission to demand that the companies provide access to their network once the deal is completed, especially as they roll out 5G infrastructure, seen as the next big revenue source, sources told Reuters.

Vodafone said: "We continue to have constructive discussions with the Commission."

TIM had no immediate comment while the Commission, which has a Feb. 21 deadline for its preliminary review of the deal, declined to comment.

Earlier this month, EU regulators sought feedback from rivals and customers on whether INWIT will offer better services with lower prices or lower quality services and higher prices following the deal, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

Regulators also wanted to know if INWIT would have the ability to shut out rival mobile network operators in Italy's retail mobile telecoms services and in the wholesale access market and call origination on mobile networks.

The EU asked what the impact of the deal would be on competitors, and also if Vodafone and TIM would coordinate in retail mobile telecommunication services and in wholesale access and call origination on mobile networks.

French telecoms rival Iliad has already made its concerns known to the Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Elvira Pollina in Milan. Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jane Merriman)

By Foo Yun Chee and Elvira Pollina
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ILIAD -1.71% 134.95 Real-time Quote.18.82%
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A. 1.37% 9.98 Delayed Quote.13.17%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 3.65% 0.525 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.02% 105.565 Delayed Quote.-9.84%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.58% 151.76 Delayed Quote.4.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
12:09pEXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, TIM concessions needed for tower deal approval - sources
RE
02/06INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Shareholders' meeting called for 20 March..
PU
02/06Italy's INWIT calls meeting to pick board of new tower group with Vodafone
RE
2019INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Shareholders' Meeting approves with 99,9%..
PU
2019Inwit Shareholders Approve Merger With Vodafone's Italian Towers, Extraordina..
DJ
2019INWIT minority shareholders back tower deal with Vodafone in Italy
RE
2019TIM, Vodafone ready Italian tower stake sale with advisers - sources
RE
2019Italy's Inwit to pay 0.5936 euro dividend in TIM, Vodafone mobile mast merger
RE
2019European Telecom Operators See Scope for Sharing More Infrastructure
DJ
2019Italy's INWIT still sees tower deal with Vodafone closing in first half next ..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 387 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Debt 2019 740 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 46,7x
P/E ratio 2020 39,5x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 15,5x
Capitalization 5 905 M
Chart INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,23  €
Last Close Price 9,85  €
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Piergiorgio Peluso Chairman
Elisa Patrizi Head-Technology & Operations
Andrea Balzarini Head-Administration & Finance
Paola Bruno Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.13.17%6 434
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.75%8 295
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-1.47%6 310
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%3 311
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 963
CHORUS LTD--.--%1 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group