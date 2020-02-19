Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A.    INW   IT0005090300

INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease EU concerns ? EU paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:16am EST
Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

Vodafone and Telekom Italia have offered to allow rivals access to sites in some cities for up to nine years, a proposal aimed at allaying EU antitrust concerns over the creation of Italy?s largest mobile tower company, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Vodafone and Telekom Italia have offered to allow rivals access to sites in some cities for up to nine years, a proposal aimed at allaying EU antitrust concerns over the creation of Italy?s largest mobile tower company, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.

The companies announced the deal in July last year which will see Vodafone transfer its Italian mobile masts to INWIT, TIM?s 60%-owned subsidiary.

They will each have a 37.5% stake and equal governance rights in the enlarged INWIT.

For the telecoms industry, combining towers or sharing networks to reduce debt and share costs are seen as an alternative to counter EU antitrust regulators? tough line on telecoms mergers that reduce the number of players in a market from four to three.

Under Vodafone and TIM?s proposal, INWIT will make available around 630 sites in towns with more than 35,000 people, allowing rivals to provide current and future mobile and fixed telephony services, the document said.

Access will be between 6-9 years and renewable up to six years. The number of sites made available will gradually decrease to just below 400 during the fifth year of the companies? proposal which will be valid for eight years.

Access will be granted on reasonable and non-discriminatory terms while a fast track system will allow companies to resolve disputes.

The Commission is now seeking feedback from the companies? rivals and from consumers before deciding whether to accept the offer, demand further measures or open a full-scale investigation.

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in Italy want the companies to provide access to their network once the deal is completed, especially as they roll out 5G infrastructure, sources close to the matter told Reuters. MVNOs offer mobile services to their customers over the wireless network infrastructure of bigger rivals.

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A. 0.58% 10.48 Delayed Quote.16.84%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.48% 0.5227 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.28% 155.74 Delayed Quote.5.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
03:33aEXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease E..
RE
03:16aEXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease E..
RE
02/18EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease E..
RE
02/17Vodafone and Telecom Italia offer concessions for towers deal
RE
02/13EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, TIM concessions needed for tower deal approval - sources
RE
02/06INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Shareholders' meeting called for 20 March..
PU
02/06Italy's INWIT calls meeting to pick board of new tower group with Vodafone
RE
2019INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Shareholders' Meeting approves with 99,9%..
PU
2019Inwit Shareholders Approve Merger With Vodafone's Italian Towers, Extraordina..
DJ
2019INWIT minority shareholders back tower deal with Vodafone in Italy
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 387 M
EBIT 2019 211 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Debt 2019 739 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 45,3x
P/E ratio 2020 42,5x
EV / Sales2019 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 16,3x
Capitalization 6 250 M
Chart INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,48  €
Last Close Price 10,42  €
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Piergiorgio Peluso Chairman
Elisa Patrizi Head-Technology & Operations
Andrea Balzarini Head-Administration & Finance
Paola Bruno Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.16.84%6 761
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.92%8 295
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-6.75%6 090
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%3 240
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 901
CHORUS LTD--.--%1 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group