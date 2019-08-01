Log in
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA

(INW)
  Report  
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane : Disclosure Document relating to Transaction of Greater Importance with Related Parties

0
08/01/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Rome, 1 August 2019

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to art. 5 of the regulation adopted by Consob with resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010 and subsequent amendments, the disclosure document relating to transaction of greater importance with related parties, approved by the Board of Directors on 26 July 2019, is available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website (https://www.inwit.it/it/governance/prospetti-documenti-informativi), as well as on the authorised storage mechanism '1INFO'.

Download the Press Release

Disclaimer

INWIT - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 13:29:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 392 M
EBIT 2019 214 M
Net income 2019 147 M
Debt 2019 716 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 37,5x
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
EV / Sales2019 15,9x
EV / Sales2020 16,0x
Capitalization 5 506 M
Chart INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA
Duration : Period :
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,32  €
Last Close Price 9,18  €
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Siragusa Chairman
Emilio Maratea Head-Business Management & Operations
Rafael Giorgio Perrino Head-Finance & Administration
Filomena Passeggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA53.14%6 128
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC47.68%7 946
BHARTI INFRATEL-3.65%6 601
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 692
CHORUS LTD--.--%1 601
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 297
