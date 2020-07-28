Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S p A : INWIT and JMA Wireless join forces to make the new generation mobile networks eco-sustainable with the new ‘Green' app

Roma, July 27th 2020 - INWIT, the number one tower company in Italy and leader in wireless infrastructure and services, and JMA Wireless, global leader in wireless technological systems, have developed the 'XRAN Green Tool' app which shows the energy savings that can be obtained by using the technological solution which sets up a single network node shared among the different operators to whom 'DAS' (Distributed Antenna System) micro-coverage solutions can be made available.

INWIT's challenge is to reduce the ever greater energy consumption of traditional network nodes, the number of which to be implemented, with the upsurge in traffic data, is always increasing and, thanks to JMA Wireless's XRAN solution, to reduce CO2 emissions, making mobile telephony, including 5G, increasingly eco-sustainable.

The 'green' app highlights energy savings with respect to traditional network nodes, financial savings on energy expenditure, the CO2 emissions avoided and the number of trees saved, using appropriate equivalences obtained from studies.

Use of the XRAN solution in INWIT systems represents an important collaboration between two leading mobile telecommunications companies that pursue energy savings objectives and seek to reduce the environmental impact of wireless connections, also in line with the development of 5G technology.

The energy saving achieved with the XRAN solution is calculated with respect to traditional network nodes and considers the savings on electricity consumed in addition to heating, ventilation and air conditioning. On average, energy savings of over 4,000kWh for each cell can be obtained each year. This value corresponds to bill savings of 600 euros for each cell and for each year, considering an average value of 0.15€/kWh as the cost of electricity in the various European countries according to Eurostat estimates.

The app can calculate the environmental impact by using this type of solution. Thanks to the lower energy consumption of the XRAN solution, the CO2 emissions avoided are calculated using the equivalence between the tonnes of CO2 produced for each kWh of energy. At the same time the CO2 emissions avoided can be translated into trees that are not needed to absorb the emissions of transmission plants.