By Kim Richters



Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA said late Tuesday that its board of directors has named a chief executive, chief financial officer and chairman for the newly merged company.

Telecom Italia SpA's tower unit, also known as Inwit, said Giovanni Ferigo will be CEO and Emanuele Tournon will be chairman. Diego Galli was named CFO.

Inwit completed its merger with Vodafone Group PLC's Italian tower unit in March.

