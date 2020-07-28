Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S p A : Luxury and technology come together in the new milanese project by the Lungarno Collection, thanks to INWIT's innovation

Milan, July 28th 2020 - Lungarno Collection, the hotel management company owned by the Ferragamo family, and INWIT, the most important Italian company for wireless telecommunications infrastructure, have signed an agreement to create a network of indoor systems for a cutting-edge mobile connection.

Portrait Milano, the group's new property, which is expected to open by the end of next year, will be the first to be fitted with a dedicated micro-coverage network which will improve the capacity to receive the signals of various operators inside buildings, ensuring guests a fast and effective use of smartphones, tablets and PCs. The micro-antennas are already set up for the new 5G technology which operators are rolling out throughout the country and which will allow the development of new applications for the Internet of Thingsalso in the high-end hospitality business.

This first agreement signed between the two companies covers the setting up of micro-antennas, not only in the rooms of the Portrait Milano hotel but also throughout the new luxury hub that will spring up around it, in the former Archiepiscopal Seminary on Corso Venezia, whose internal courtyard of over 2800 m2 will accommodate boutiques, restaurants and a large fitness/wellness area. A new destination in the heart of the quadrilateral area, open not only to guests of Portrait Milano but to all people in Milan, which, thanks to this agreement and the new technology it will be fitted with, will also become a place of research and development for wireless applications for hotel hospitality and high-end retail, two sectors that have always been the pride of the Italian economy.

The micro-antennas that INWIT will install are defined as DAS (Distributed Antenna System). They are very small and easily adapt to any environment, without altering their design. In addition to their strong architectural compatibility, INWIT'S DAS have very low electromagnetic emission, to the extent that their use is also spreading to the country's main hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Despite these characteristics, the signal ensured is stable and strong and allows optimal use of all wireless devices. The DAS also ensure the optimal distribution of services that will be developed for the new 5G technology, which will require specific indoor coverage with absolute signal stability.

'Today, time is the biggest luxury. Optimising our time when travelling is essential, and technology is our best ally. This is why when designing this new destination in the heart of the Milanese quadrilateral area, which will dictate trends in many areas, we naturally started thinking about offering all our guests a technology capable of ensuring speed and efficiency in data transfers, in addition to giving them the possibility of easy access to all their digital content (music, photos, movies and more) just as if they were at home,' stated Valeriano Antonioli, CEO of the Lungarno Collection group. 'INWIT represents luxury technology, which in our hotels transforms into the luxury of technology. With this choice, Portrait - our top brand within the Lungarno Collection properties - is a perfect combination of the Human Touch - a key value of the brand - and Innovation, which Portrait is always reaching for to anticipate the desires of its guests,' concluded Antonioli.



'This first agreement to create DAS systems at Portrait Milano and in the new luxury hub by the Lungarno Collection represents an important step for INWIT on the road to the development of wireless telecommunications infrastructure,' pointed out Giovanni Ferigo, CEO of INWIT. 'In addition to being the leading Italian infrastructure operator with over 22 thousand towers transmitting the wireless signal of all national operators, we are committed to creating a new infrastructural network based on micro-antennas that will supplement traditional sites to allow the optimal development of 5G technology and all the services and applications it will support, with enormous benefits for the economy and for people's social lives. The fact that a group like this has shared this new project confirms the integrity of our business from which the whole country can benefit.'