Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A.

INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.

(INW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S p A : Rating agencies confirm growth potential

04/23/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

Rome, 23 April 2020 - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT), which has recently drawn €2.7bn to finance the acquisition of Vodafone Towers and the payment of extraordinary dividend, reports that the company has been assigned the Issuer Rating by two of the primary rating agencies: Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings.

Fitch Ratings has assigned INWIT an Investment Grade BBB- rating with stable outlook, and a senior unsecured bond rating of BBB- which would apply to new issuance.

Standard and Poor's has assigned the company a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+ with stable outlook.

During the analyses, which led to the assignment of the ratings, the agencies highlighted:

  • INWIT positioning as Italy's biggest tower company with 22,000 towers located across the country;
  • the central role played by INWIT in support of the telco industry in the roll out of 5G and all wireless technology;
  • The strength of INWIT business based on the stability and visibility of the Free Cash Flows generation even in the current context.

Ratings will allow INWIT to continue optimising its financial structure and diversifying the sources of funding by accessing the capital markets at favourable market conditions.

Download the Press Release

Disclaimer

INWIT - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 18:17:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 679 M
EBIT 2020 362 M
Net income 2020 232 M
Debt 2020 3 244 M
Yield 2020 2,12%
P/E ratio 2020 43,4x
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
EV / Sales2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2021 11,6x
Capitalization 6 436 M
Chart INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,90  €
Last Close Price 10,73  €
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emanuele Tournon Chairman
Elisa Patrizi Head-Technology & Operations
Andrea Balzarini Head-Administration & Finance
Filomena Passeggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.22.22%6 970
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%8 314
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-1.72%4 052
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK-0.56%2 849
CHORUS LIMITED-1.65%1 841
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK-3.14%1 533
