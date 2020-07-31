Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S p A : Read the Press Release about 1H'20 Financial Results
07/31/2020 | 03:31am EDT
INWIT - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:30:20 UTC
Sales 2020
695 M
826 M
826 M
Net income 2020
235 M
280 M
280 M
Net Debt 2020
3 798 M
4 516 M
4 516 M
P/E ratio 2020
34,1x
Yield 2020
2,48%
Capitalization
8 424 M
9 922 M
10 017 M
EV / Sales 2020
17,6x
EV / Sales 2021
14,9x
Nbr of Employees
122
Free-Float
46,1%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
10,86 €
Last Close Price
8,78 €
Spread / Highest target
44,7%
Spread / Average Target
23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
7,69%
