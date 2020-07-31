Log in
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.

(INW)
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S p A : Read the Press Release about 1H'20 Financial Results

07/31/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Disclaimer

INWIT - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:30:20 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 695 M 826 M 826 M
Net income 2020 235 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2020 3 798 M 4 516 M 4 516 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 8 424 M 9 922 M 10 017 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,86 €
Last Close Price 8,78 €
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Emanuele Tournon Chairman
Elisa Patrizi Head-Maintenance, Technology & Operations
Emanuela Martinelli Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Filomena Passeggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.0.52%9 922
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%8 314
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-23.76%4 851
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK40.99%3 734
CHORUS LIMITED21.20%2 203
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK4.88%1 919
