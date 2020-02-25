Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S p A : Slates presented for the appointment of the Board of Directors following the merger with Vodafone Towers

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. ('INWIT') announces that, in view of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for March 20th 2020 (single call), to deliberate - among other things - on the appointment of the Company's Board of Directors which will take office as from from the effective date of the merger of Vodafone Towers Srl in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. ('INWIT'), slates of candidates have been filed by the shareholder Telecom Italia S.p.A. (which declared a total participation of approximately 60.03% of the share capital with voting rights), as well as by a group of asset management companies and investors (who declared an overall participation of approximately 2.93609% of the share capital with voting rights).

Read the Press Release with the details of the applications