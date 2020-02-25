Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A.    INW   IT0005090300

INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S p A : Slates presented for the appointment of the Board of Directors following the merger with Vodafone Towers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:33pm EST

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. ('INWIT') announces that, in view of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened for March 20th 2020 (single call), to deliberate - among other things - on the appointment of the Company's Board of Directors which will take office as from from the effective date of the merger of Vodafone Towers Srl in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. ('INWIT'), slates of candidates have been filed by the shareholder Telecom Italia S.p.A. (which declared a total participation of approximately 60.03% of the share capital with voting rights), as well as by a group of asset management companies and investors (who declared an overall participation of approximately 2.93609% of the share capital with voting rights).

Read the Press Release with the details of the applications

Disclaimer

INWIT - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 18:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
01:33pINFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Slates presented for the appointment of t..
PU
02/19EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease E..
RE
02/18EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease E..
RE
02/17Vodafone and Telecom Italia offer concessions for towers deal
RE
02/13EXCLUSIVE : Vodafone, TIM concessions needed for tower deal approval - sources
RE
02/06INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Shareholders' meeting called for 20 March..
PU
02/06Italy's INWIT calls meeting to pick board of new tower group with Vodafone
RE
2019INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Shareholders' Meeting approves with 99,9%..
PU
2019Inwit Shareholders Approve Merger With Vodafone's Italian Towers, Extraordina..
DJ
2019INWIT minority shareholders back tower deal with Vodafone in Italy
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 388 M
EBIT 2019 211 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Debt 2019 739 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 44,5x
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
EV / Sales2019 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 16,0x
Capitalization 6 142 M
Chart INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,48  €
Last Close Price 10,24  €
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Piergiorgio Peluso Chairman
Elisa Patrizi Head-Technology & Operations
Andrea Balzarini Head-Administration & Finance
Paola Bruno Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.19.36%6 666
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.81%8 300
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-10.42%5 539
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%3 114
CHORUS LIMITED3.54%1 896
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group