Last week Telecom Italia, INWIT and Vodafone agreed to postpone by a month to Nov.30 a deadline to get EU antitrust approval for the deal.

"We're engaged in very constructive talks with the European antitrust", INWIT CEO Giovanni Ferigo said on a conference call with analysts.

"I see no reason to change expectations for closing in the first half of 2020," he said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina)