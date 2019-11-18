Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A.    INW   IT0005090300

INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Italy's Inwit to pay 0.5936 euro dividend in TIM, Vodafone mobile mast merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:25pm EST

INWIT, the mast group controlled by Telecom Italia, said on Monday it would pay a special dividend of 0.5936 euros (£0.5072) per share once a merger of its assets with the Italian mobile towers of Vodafone is completed.

MILAN (Reuters) - INWIT, the mast group controlled by Telecom Italia, said on Monday it would pay a special dividend of 0.5936 euros (£0.5072) per share once a merger of its assets with the Italian mobile towers of Vodafone is completed.

Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone agreed earlier this year to merge their mobile tower infrastructures and to jointly roll out 5G in Italy.

In a statement on Monday INWIT said its board had approved the merger plan and had set a date of December 19 for a shareholder meeting to sign off on the deal.

It said the special dividend would total 570 million euros ($631 million).

A precondition for the merger is obtaining authorisation from the European Commission before a long--stop date of 31 October 2020, the company said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Andrea Mandala)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A. -0.28% 8.995 End-of-day quote.51.22%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.13% 0.5448 End-of-day quote.12.58%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.60% 152.12 Delayed Quote.1.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
02:25pItaly's Inwit to pay 0.5936 euro dividend in TIM, Vodafone mobile mast merger
RE
11/13European Telecom Operators See Scope for Sharing More Infrastructure
DJ
11/05Italy's INWIT still sees tower deal with Vodafone closing in first half next ..
RE
11/05INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Interim Financial Report at 30 September ..
PU
10/31INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : The journey towards the merger of Vodafon..
PU
10/16INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : MAXXI museum gets '5G Ready' with INWIT a..
PU
08/01INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE : Disclosure Document relating to Transaction o..
PU
07/26TIM, Vodafone agree merger of mobile masts, 5G partnership in Italy
RE
07/26Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IPO pote..
RE
07/17Telecom Italia considering sale of assets worth 2 billion euros - paper
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 387 M
EBIT 2019 211 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Debt 2019 722 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 39,0x
P/E ratio 2020 36,0x
EV / Sales2019 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 14,4x
Capitalization 5 410 M
Chart INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,12  €
Last Close Price 9,02  €
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Piergiorgio Peluso Chairman
Elisa Patrizi Head-Technology & Operations
Andrea Balzarini Head-Administration & Finance
Filomena Passeggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.51.22%5 977
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.50.13%8 121
BHARTI INFRATEL-12.30%5 865
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 395
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 746
CHORUS LTD--.--%1 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group