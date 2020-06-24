Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A.    INW   IT0005090300

INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's TIM to cash in 1.6 billion euros from sale of INWIT stakes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 03:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

By Elvira Pollina

Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Wednesday it was set to cash in 1.6 billion euros (1.45 billion pounds) from the sale of direct and indirect stakes in mobile tower group INWIT as the phone group presses ahead with its planned debt reduction.

The deal highlights appetite for telecom network assets providing steady returns to investors at a time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus emergency.

"We are fully convinced that digital networks, which showed their resiliency during the coronavirus crisis, will increase their importance globally", Mathias Burghardt, head of Ardian Infrastructure, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, TIM will sell to a consortium led by French investment firm Ardian 49% of a company where it plans to transfer a 30.2% INWIT holding.

TIM said it had also agreed to sell an up to 3% direct INWIT stake to a vehicle managed by Canson Capital Partners.

TIM, which prior to these deals directly held 33.2% of INWIT, will continue to jointly control of Italy's biggest mast company with rival Vodafone.

The transactions will help TIM to cut its debt, excluding leases, to 19.4 billion euros from 21.7 billion at the end of March.

The former phone monopoly is also in exclusive talks with U.S investment firm KKR for the sale of a 40% stake of its fixed last-mile network.

A source with knowledge of the matter said KKR could make a binding offer for TIM's network asset next month, in a deal that could lay the groundwork for a merger of TIM's fiber assets with those of rival Open Fiber.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za and Angus MacSwan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A. -4.60% 8.915 Delayed Quote.7.04%
KKR & CO. INC. -3.91% 30.255 Delayed Quote.7.95%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -4.46% 0.362 Delayed Quote.-31.90%
VIVENDI SE -2.43% 22.88 Real-time Quote.-9.18%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -3.17% 125.04 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
03:11pItaly's TIM to cash in 1.6 billion euros from sale of INWIT stakes
RE
01:20pTELECOM ITALIA S P A : Ardian Reach Agreement Over Investment in Inwit
DJ
01:09pINFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : BoD starts procedure for the 2020 Broad-B..
PU
06/08INWIT : Michelangelo Suigo appointed new Head of the External Relations & Commun..
PU
05/19TIM shares drop after core profit guidance omitted
RE
05/06INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P : quaterly earnings release
04/23INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Rating agencies confirm growth potential
PU
04/23INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Corporate Governance Rules defined and Bo..
PU
04/23Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia Each Raise EUR400 Million Through Sale of Inwi..
DJ
04/22TIM, Vodafone launch sale of 8% stake in Italy's INWIT
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 709 M 799 M 799 M
Net income 2020 250 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2020 3 756 M 4 234 M 4 234 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 8 558 M 9 642 M 9 649 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,66 €
Last Close Price 9,35 €
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Emanuele Tournon Chairman
Elisa Patrizi Head-Maintenance, Technology & Operations
Emanuela Martinelli Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Filomena Passeggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.7.04%10 165
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%8 314
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-7.70%5 686
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK24.22%3 599
CHORUS LIMITED22.65%2 203
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK-6.50%1 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group