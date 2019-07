Under the agreement, Vodafone will transfer its Italian mobile masts to Milan-listed tower group INWIT, currently 60% owned by Telecom Italia.

Telecom and Vodafone will each have 37.5% stake and equal voting rights in the new INWIT company. Both companies can cut their stake in the new merged entity to 25%.

Vodafone will also receive 2.14 billion euros from INWIT.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Silvia Aloisi)