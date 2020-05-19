Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A.    INW   IT0005090300

INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM shares drop after core profit guidance omitted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 12:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

By Elvira Pollina

Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Tuesday as Italy's biggest phone group gave no guidance on its 2020 core profit target after reporting a drop in first-quarter earnings.

The former monopoly, whose shareholders include France's Vivendi and investment firm Elliott, said underlying core earnings (EBITDA) fell 7.5% in January-March from a year earlier, hit by a drop in domestic revenues.

The company confirmed its financial goals for 2021-2022 but made no reference to its target for a 'low single-digit' fall in 2020 core profit, leading analysts to believe this year's guidance had been scrapped.

TIM shares ended down 8.63%, against a 1.8% drop in Italy's all share index

Asked about 2020 core earnings during an analyst call, TIM's CEO Luigi Gubitosi said it was too early to give a view with the government only lifting a series of restrictive measures imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

Gubitosi said he was optimistic on longer-term business opportunities, adding the company remained committed to reducing debt and generating free cash flow by focusing on cost cuts and asset sales.

TIM said it was in exclusive talks with a consortium led by French investment firm Ardian for the sale of a "significant minority stake" in a company that will hold its 33.2% stake in mobile tower company INWIT.

It is also in talks with KKR to sell a 40% stake in its last-mile fibre and copper network.

Those transactions would help lower TIM's debt excluding leases to 17.7 billion euros from 21.7 billion at the end of March, TIM said.

Asked about dividend policy, Gubitosi said TIM, which had reinstated a 1 cent dividend this year, would pay at least the same dividend going forward, provided deleveraging goals were achieved.

($1 = 0.9137 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A. 0.52% 9.65 Delayed Quote.9.97%
KKR & CO. INC. 1.35% 26.18 Delayed Quote.-11.38%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -8.63% 0.3473 Delayed Quote.-31.69%
VIVENDI SE 0.41% 19.575 Real-time Quote.-24.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
12:42pTIM shares drop after core profit guidance omitted
RE
05/06INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P : quaterly earnings release
04/23INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Rating agencies confirm growth potential
PU
04/23INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Corporate Governance Rules defined and Bo..
PU
04/23Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia Each Raise EUR400 Million Through Sale of Inwi..
DJ
04/22TIM, Vodafone launch sale of 8% stake in Italy's INWIT
RE
04/07INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Notice payment of dividends
PU
04/06INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Shareholders' Meeting approves 2019 finan..
PU
04/01INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : Inwit Appoints CEO, CFO and Chairman for ..
DJ
03/31INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S P : The BoD appoints Emanuele Tournon as Chai..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 713 M
EBIT 2020 395 M
Net income 2020 243 M
Debt 2020 3 629 M
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
EV / Sales2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2021 15,3x
Capitalization 9 216 M
Chart INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS IT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,65 €
Last Close Price 9,60 €
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emanuele Tournon Chairman
Elisa Patrizi Head-Technology & Operations
Filomena Passeggio Independent Director
Agostino Nuzzolo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.9.97%10 042
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%8 314
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED1.02%5 059
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK3.49%3 020
CHORUS LIMITED2.49%1 990
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK-3.95%1 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group