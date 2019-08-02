Log in
INFRATIL LTD

(IFT)
Infratil : 2016 Infratil Executive Redeemable Share Scheme Correction

08/02/2019 | 12:40am EDT

2 Aug 2019 3:50pm

2 Aug 2019 3:50pm

Correction to the release of 19 July
Total number of Shares in existence after the issue:660,310,661
Total number of Shares in existence after the issue and after deduction of Treasury Stock: 659,535,661

Infratil Limited advises that, on 17 June 2019, the 2016 Infratil Executive Redeemable Share Scheme matured having met the share performance thresholds. Pursuant to this and the Infratil
Limited Executive Share Scheme Trust Deed dated 22 August 2008 (the Trust Deed), the Company has on 19 July 2019 converted 210,763 Executive Redeemable Shares into Ordinary Shares. The following
information is provided in accordance with NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1:

Class of security Ordinary Shares

ISIN NZIFTE0003S3

Number issued 210,763

Issue price $3.3107

Payment terms Payable in Cash.

Amount paid up Fully paid Ordinary Shares.

Principal terms of the securities The shares have identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions as, and rank equally with, the existing ordinary shares.

Percentage of class of securities: 0.03% of the total number of fully paid ordinary shares prior to this issue.

Reason for issue: Executive Redeemable Shares converted into Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Trust Deed.

Authority for issue: Conversion of Executive Redeemable Shares into Ordinary Shares, pursuant to the Trust Deed

Terms of issue: Conversion of 210,763 Executive Redeemable Shares into Infratil Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Trust Deed.

Total number of Shares in existence after the issue: 660,310,661

Total number of Ordinary Shares in existence after the issue and after deduction of Treasury Stock: 659,535,661

Phillippa Harford
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 04:39:04 UTC
