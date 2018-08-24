Infratil : 2018 Infratil Annual Meeting Results

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

24 Aug 2018 4:25pm

Infratil Limited advises that all resolutions put to the Company's annual meeting held today in Wellington were passed by shareholders. The results of the voting by poll were:

1. That Mark Tume be re-elected as a director of the Company

For: 232,273,365 (92.59%)

Against: 18,586,857 (7.41%)

Abstain: 470,238

Total shares voted: 250,860,222 (44.85%)

2. That Paul Gough be re-elected as a director of the Company

For: 251,165,327 (99.94%)

Against: 152,610 (0.06 %)

Abstain: 12,523

Total shares voted: 251,317,937 (44.94%)

3. Directors Remuneration

For: 243,537,363 (98.67%)

Against: 3,294,277 (1.33%)

Abstain: 214,539

Total shares voted: 246,831,640 (44.13%)

4. That the Directors be authorised to fix the auditor's remuneration

For: 243,604,298 (96.94%)

Against: 7,694,285 (3.06%)

Abstain: 31,877

Total shares voted: 251,298,583 (44.93%)

Nicholas Lough

Company Secretary

Infratil Limited