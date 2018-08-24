Infratil : 2018 Infratil Annual Meeting Results

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements
24 Aug 2018 4:25pm
Infratil Limited advises that all resolutions put to the Company's annual meeting held today in Wellington were passed by shareholders. The results of the voting by poll were:
1. That Mark Tume be re-elected as a director of the Company
For: 232,273,365 (92.59%)
Against: 18,586,857 (7.41%)
Abstain: 470,238
Total shares voted: 250,860,222 (44.85%)
2. That Paul Gough be re-elected as a director of the Company
For: 251,165,327 (99.94%)
Against: 152,610 (0.06 %)
Abstain: 12,523
Total shares voted: 251,317,937 (44.94%)
3. Directors Remuneration
For: 243,537,363 (98.67%)
Against: 3,294,277 (1.33%)
Abstain: 214,539
Total shares voted: 246,831,640 (44.13%)
4. That the Directors be authorised to fix the auditor's remuneration
For: 243,604,298 (96.94%)
Against: 7,694,285 (3.06%)
Abstain: 31,877
Total shares voted: 251,298,583 (44.93%)
Nicholas Lough
Company Secretary
Infratil Limited