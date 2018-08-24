Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Infratil Ltd    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LTD (IFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Infratil : 2018 Infratil Annual Meeting Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 06:37am CEST

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

24 Aug 2018 4:25pm

Infratil Limited advises that all resolutions put to the Company's annual meeting held today in Wellington were passed by shareholders. The results of the voting by poll were:

1. That Mark Tume be re-elected as a director of the Company
For: 232,273,365 (92.59%)
Against: 18,586,857 (7.41%)
Abstain: 470,238
Total shares voted: 250,860,222 (44.85%)

2. That Paul Gough be re-elected as a director of the Company
For: 251,165,327 (99.94%)
Against: 152,610 (0.06 %)
Abstain: 12,523
Total shares voted: 251,317,937 (44.94%)

3. Directors Remuneration
For: 243,537,363 (98.67%)
Against: 3,294,277 (1.33%)
Abstain: 214,539
Total shares voted: 246,831,640 (44.13%)

4. That the Directors be authorised to fix the auditor's remuneration
For: 243,604,298 (96.94%)
Against: 7,694,285 (3.06%)
Abstain: 31,877
Total shares voted: 251,298,583 (44.93%)

Nicholas Lough
Company Secretary
Infratil Limited

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFRATIL LTD
06:37aINFRATIL : 2018 Infratil Annual Meeting Results
PU
08/14INFRATIL : and Mercury to make full offer for Tilt Renewables
PU
08/14Infratil, Mercury New Zealand Make Buyout Offer to Tilt Renewables
DJ
07/20LONGROAD ENERGY : Confirmation of major project milestones
PU
06/26INFRATIL : Annual Meeting and Director Nominations
PU
06/07INFRATIL : Salt Creek Wind Farm Energisation and First Production
PU
06/01INFRATIL LTD : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to sharehold..
FA
06/01INFRATIL LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/31INFRATIL : Longroad Energy to commence construction of Texas wind farm
PU
05/30TILT RENEWABLES : Dundonnell Replacement Underwrite
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015ISHARES MSCI NEW ZEALAND CAPPED ETF : The Other Down Under 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 825 M
EBIT 2019 329 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,32%
P/E ratio 2019 31,32
P/E ratio 2020 25,52
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 1 927 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,63  NZD
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Harford Chief Financial Officer
Humphry John Davy Rolleston Independent Director
Paul Gough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LTD1 285
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE34.69%47 356
ENGIE-8.51%36 734
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.39%36 163
SEMPRA ENERGY8.19%31 784
ORSTED19.66%26 209
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.