Infratil : 2019 Investor Day and Preliminary Guidance FY2020

10 Apr 2019 8:48am

Infratil has released the presentation material for its annual Investor Day. Presentations are recorded during the day and will be available to view on www.infratil.com after the event.

Infratil's objective is to keep its stakeholders well informed about how its businesses are performing and how their delivery of strategic objectives is progressing. Over recent years Infratil has established a number of new platforms to drive future growth and returns. Presentations on the progress of Canberra Data Centres, Longroad Energy and Tilt Renewables will be given as part of the Investor Day.

Management will also give an update on Infratil's overall portfolio strategy, as well as providing views on the near-term outlook.

Infratil advises there is no change to its dividend guidance for FY19, although the final dividend for FY19 will be finalised as part of the 31 March 2019 year-end process, which will be reported on 17 May 2019.

Preliminary EBITDAF guidance has been provided for the 2020 financial year. Underlying EBITDAF from continuing operations is forecast to be between $510-$540 million. Further information on the breakdown of Underlying EBITDAF from continuing operations is included in the attached Infratil Presentation and should be read in conjunction with this announcement.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited mark.flesher@infratil.com