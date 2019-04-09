Log in
INFRATIL LTD

(IFT)
Infratil : 2019 Investor Day and Preliminary Guidance FY2020

0
04/09/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

10 Apr 2019 8:48am

Infratil has released the presentation material for its annual Investor Day. Presentations are recorded during the day and will be available to view on www.infratil.com after the event.

Infratil's objective is to keep its stakeholders well informed about how its businesses are performing and how their delivery of strategic objectives is progressing. Over recent years Infratil has established a number of new platforms to drive future growth and returns. Presentations on the progress of Canberra Data Centres, Longroad Energy and Tilt Renewables will be given as part of the Investor Day.

Management will also give an update on Infratil's overall portfolio strategy, as well as providing views on the near-term outlook.

Infratil advises there is no change to its dividend guidance for FY19, although the final dividend for FY19 will be finalised as part of the 31 March 2019 year-end process, which will be reported on 17 May 2019.

Preliminary EBITDAF guidance has been provided for the 2020 financial year. Underlying EBITDAF from continuing operations is forecast to be between $510-$540 million. Further information on the breakdown of Underlying EBITDAF from continuing operations is included in the attached Infratil Presentation and should be read in conjunction with this announcement.

Any enquiries should be directed to:
Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited mark.flesher@infratil.com

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 21:12:04 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 982 M
EBIT 2019 382 M
Net income 2019 119 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,21%
P/E ratio 2019 19,86
P/E ratio 2020 31,22
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 2 366 M
Chart INFRATIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Infratil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,17  NZD
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Harford Chief Financial Officer
Humphry John Davy Rolleston Independent Director
Paul Gough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LTD1 595
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.41%40 518
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.95%37 157
ENGIE8.14%37 154
SEMPRA ENERGY18.53%35 161
ORSTED17.79%32 865
