Infratil : Appointment of Kirsty Mactaggart as a Director of Infratil

20 Mar 2019 1:59pm

Infratil Chairman, Mark Tume, today announced the appointment of Kirsty Mactaggart to the Infratil Board.

'Kirsty brings international experience in capital markets and corporate governance, most recently as the Head of Equity Capital Markets, Corporate Finance and Governance Asia for Fidelity International. Highly regarded across the region, she offers considerable experience advising fund managers and issuers on capital markets transactions. Kirsty was previously a Managing Director at Citigroup across Hong Kong and London.

'Kirsty was named '25 Most Influential Women in Asset Management' by Asian Investor and brings strong networks with regulators, exchanges and organisations across Asia Pacific. Originally from Scotland, Kirsty is now resident in New Zealand.'

Kirsty's appointment is effective from 25 March 2019. Consistent with the constitution, Kirsty will be required to retire and seek election at the 2019 annual meeting.

Infratil considers that Kirsty is an independent director.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited

mark.flesher@infratil.com