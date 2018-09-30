Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Infratil Ltd    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LTD (IFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- NZD   --.--%
09:52pINFRATIL : Infrastructure Bond Offer Opens
PU
09:52pINFRATIL : Cleansing Notice
PU
05:58pShort-lived business faces takeover
AQ
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Infratil : Cleansing Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 09:52pm CEST

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

1 Oct 2018 8:39am

Notice pursuant to clause 20(1)(a) of schedule 8 of the Financial MarketsConduct Regulations 2014

Infratil Limited ('Infratil') gives notice under clause 20(1)(a) of schedule 8 of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 ('Regulations') that it proposes to make an offer for the issue of fixed rate bonds ('New Bonds') in two separate series due 15 December 2024 and 15 December 2028 respectively, each in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ('FMCA').

The main terms of the offer and each series of New Bonds are set out in the attached Terms Sheet. Except for the interest rate and maturity date, each series of New Bonds will have identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions as Infratil's:

• fixed rate bonds maturing on 15 June 2025, which are quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT250 ('IFT250 Bonds');

• fixed rate bonds maturing on 15 December 2022, which are quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT240 ('IFT240 Bonds');

• fixed rate bonds maturing on 15 June 2024 which are quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT230 ('IFT230 Bonds');

• fixed rate bonds maturing on 15 June 2021 which are quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT220 ('IFT220 Bonds');

• fixed rate bonds maturing on 15 September 2023 which are quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT210 ('IFT210 Bonds'); and

• fixed rate bonds maturing on 15 June 2022 which are quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code IFT190 ('IFT190 Bonds'), and together with the IFT250 Bonds, the IFT240 Bonds, the IFT230 Bonds, the IFT220 Bonds and the IFT210 Bonds, 'Quoted Bonds',

and therefore are of the same class as the Quoted Bonds for the purposes of the FMCA and the Regulations. The Quoted Bonds have been continuously quoted on the NZX Debt Market over the preceding 3 months.

As at the date of this notice, Infratil is in compliance with:
• the continuous disclosure obligations that apply to it in relation to the Quoted Bonds; and

• its financial reporting obligations (as defined in the Regulations).

As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information required to be disclosed for the purposes of the Regulations.

As at the date of this notice, there is no other information that would be required to be disclosed under a continuous disclosure obligation or which would be excluded information required to be disclosed for the purposes of the Regulations if the Quoted Bonds had had the same redemption date or interest rate as each series of New Bonds being offered.

For further information, please contact: Fiona Cameron, Infratil Limited

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 19:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFRATIL LTD
09:52pINFRATIL : Infrastructure Bond Offer Opens
PU
09:52pINFRATIL : Cleansing Notice
PU
05:58pShort-lived business faces takeover
AQ
05:56pWho will triumph in battle for power?
AQ
09/28INFRATIL : Guidance Update FY2019
PU
09/25INFRATIL : Response to Tilt Renewables Target Company Statement
PU
09/24INFRATIL : considers retail bond offer
PU
09/18INFRATIL : Tilt Renewables Target Company Statement
PU
09/11INFRATIL : Tilt Renewables Support Agreement Dundonnell Wind Farm
PU
09/06INFRATIL : TLT JV declares Tilt takeover offer unconditional
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015ISHARES MSCI NEW ZEALAND CAPPED ETF : The Other Down Under 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 825 M
EBIT 2019 329 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,25%
P/E ratio 2019 32,41
P/E ratio 2020 26,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 1 994 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,64  NZD
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Harford Chief Financial Officer
Humphry John Davy Rolleston Independent Director
Paul Gough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LTD1 319
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE45.15%52 920
ENGIE-11.65%35 481
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.56%35 034
SEMPRA ENERGY4.75%30 627
ORSTED28.82%28 469
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.