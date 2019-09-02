Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Infratil Ltd    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LTD

(IFT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Infratil : Completion of sale of Perth Energy to AGL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

3 Sep 2019 8:30am

On 8 August 2019, Infratil Limited ('Infratil') announced the conditional sale of Perth Energy to AGL Energy Limited ('AGL').

Infratil confirms that the sale of Perth Energy to AGL was completed today.

Infratil received cash proceeds of A$53.3 million for its 80% shareholding, with final proceeds to be adjusted for normal working capital and net debt adjustments. As previously announced, Infratil may receive further sale proceeds of up to A$14.9 million in cash within three years, contingent on financial outcomes under a material contract and the tax treatment of certain penalty refunds which Perth Energy may become entitled to claim.

Completion of the sale has also released Infratil from its credit support of Perth Energy, which as at 31 March 2019 amounted to A$64.7 million.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Phillippa Harford, Chief Financial Officer, Infratil Limited
info@infratil.com

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 21:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFRATIL LTD
05:09pINFRATIL : Completion of sale of Perth Energy to AGL
PU
09/01INFRATIL : Completion of sale of NZ Bus to Next Capital
PU
08/20INFRATIL : Ruling on NZX Listing Rule 2.11.3
PU
08/19INFRATIL : Infrastructure Bond Offer Opens
PU
08/19INFRATIL : Cleansing Notice
PU
08/18INFRATIL : IFT- Waiver from Main Board/Debt Market LR 9.2.1
PU
08/07INFRATIL : Agreement to sell Perth Energy to AGL
PU
08/02INFRATIL : 2016 Infratil Executive Redeemable Share Scheme Correction
PU
07/25INFRATIL : Notice of Meeting 2019
PU
07/19INFRATIL : 2016 Infratil Executive Redeemable Share Scheme
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 1 385 M
EBIT 2020 315 M
Net income 2020 46,5 M
Debt 2020 3 352 M
Yield 2020 3,72%
P/E ratio 2020 59,5x
P/E ratio 2021 42,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,59x
EV / Sales2021 4,22x
Capitalization 3 001 M
Chart INFRATIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Infratil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,38  NZD
Last Close Price 4,55  NZD
Spread / Highest target 3,30%
Spread / Average Target -3,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Harford Chief Financial Officer
Humphry John Davy Rolleston Independent Director
Paul Gough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LTD1 891
ORSTED AS48.68%40 134
SEMPRA ENERGY30.91%38 885
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.82%37 085
ENGIE10.38%36 667
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.34%36 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group