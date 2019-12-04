Log in
Infratil : Dividend Reinvestment Plan

12/04/2019 | 05:15pm EST

5 Dec 2019 10:41am

The Strike Price used to calculate entitlements under the Infratil Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRP'), in respect to the recent interim dividend, has been set at NZ$4.8814 per share.

The Strike Price is calculated as the volume weighted average sale price for a Share based on all trades of Shares on the NZX Main Board over a period of five trading days commencing on and including the relevant Ex-Date, being 28 November 2019.

There have been no adjustments to the Strike Price by Infratil for any exceptional or unusual circumstances, and no discount applied.

Shares issued under the DRP will be allotted on the dividend payment date of 13 December 2019.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Phillippa Harford, Chief Financial Officer, Infratil Limited
Phillippa.harford@infratil.com

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 22:14:06 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 1 749 M
EBIT 2020 392 M
Net income 2020 67,2 M
Debt 2020 3 430 M
Yield 2020 3,56%
P/E ratio 2020 46,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,79x
EV / Sales2021 3,69x
Capitalization 3 199 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,08  NZD
Last Close Price 4,85  NZD
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Mary Harford Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gough Independent Director
Alison Rosemary Gerry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LTD2 102
SEMPRA ENERGY35.33%41 698
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.89%39 725
ORSTED AS40.88%38 265
ENGIE13.37%37 975
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-32.75%31 361
