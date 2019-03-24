Infratil : Initial Disclosure Notice Director - Kirsty Mactaggart

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

25 Mar 2019 3:41pm

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests

Sections 297(1) and 298(1), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer: Infratil Limited

Date this disclosure made: 25-Mar-19

Date on which issuer listed or appointment made: 25-Mar-19

Director or senior manager giving disclosure

Full name: Kirsty Mactaggart

Name of listed issuer: Infratil Limited (IFT)

Name of related body corporate (if applicable): Trustpower Limited (TPW)

Position held in listed issuer: Director

Summary of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of quoted financial product: Ordinary shares in IFT

Nature of relevant interest: Joint registered holder and beneficial owner

Number held in class: 35,500

Current registered holder: Kirsty Mactaggart and Justin Alan Crane

Summary of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of quoted financial product: Ordinary shares in TPW

Nature of relevant interest: Joint registered holder and beneficial owner

Number held in class: 8,300

Current registered holder: Kirsty Mactaggart and Justin Alan Crane

Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature: 25 March 2019

Name and title of authorised person: N W Lough Company Secretary