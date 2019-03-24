Log in
Infratil : Initial Disclosure Notice Director - Kirsty Mactaggart

0
03/24/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

25 Mar 2019 3:41pm

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests
Sections 297(1) and 298(1), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and
Name of listed issuer: Infratil Limited
Date this disclosure made: 25-Mar-19
Date on which issuer listed or appointment made: 25-Mar-19

Director or senior manager giving disclosure
Full name: Kirsty Mactaggart
Name of listed issuer: Infratil Limited (IFT)
Name of related body corporate (if applicable): Trustpower Limited (TPW)
Position held in listed issuer: Director

Summary of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)
Class of quoted financial product: Ordinary shares in IFT
Nature of relevant interest: Joint registered holder and beneficial owner
Number held in class: 35,500
Current registered holder: Kirsty Mactaggart and Justin Alan Crane

Summary of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)
Class of quoted financial product: Ordinary shares in TPW
Nature of relevant interest: Joint registered holder and beneficial owner
Number held in class: 8,300
Current registered holder: Kirsty Mactaggart and Justin Alan Crane

Certification
I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:
Date of signature: 25 March 2019
Name and title of authorised person: N W Lough Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 02:59:09 UTC
