Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Infratil Ltd    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LTD

(IFT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Infratil : Longroad to commence construction of 243 MW Texas wind farm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

15 Jul 2019 12:47pm

Infratil announces that Longroad Energy has closed the financing of its 243 MW El Campo wind project in Knox County, Texas, USA. Longroad Energy is partnering with two Danish pension funds, PKA and PenSam (acting through their investment manager, AIP), to construct the project, and will retain a 50% equity interest. Longroad will provide construction management, asset management, operations, and services to the project over a 20-year term.

The Project is due to be completed in 2020. It is the second of the 800 MW of development projects that Longroad Energy has targeted for financial close in 2019 (after the previously announced 379 MWdc Prospero solar project), and which were incorporated in Infratil's guidance for FY2020.

Achieving this milestone further illustrates the strength of Longroad Energy's development pipeline and the team's capability.

A media release from Longroad Energy relating to the El Campo project is attached.

Longroad Energy is owned by Infratil (40%) and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund (40%), in partnership with management (20%). Its focus is on wind and solar energy development, ownership, and services in the United States, one of the largest and fastest growing renewable energy markets in the world. The investment is managed on behalf of Infratil and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund by investment management firm Morrison & Co.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited mark.flesher@infratil.com

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 01:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFRATIL LTD
09:05pINFRATIL : Longroad to commence construction of 243 MW Texas wind farm
PU
07/11INFRATIL : Acquisition of Vodafone New Zealand unconditional
PU
07/10INFRATIL : Commerce Commission clearance for Vodafone NZ Acquisition
PU
07/05INFRATIL : Annual Meeting and Director Nominations
PU
06/20INFRATIL LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/20INFRATIL LTD : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to sharehold..
FA
05/20INFRATIL : Chapman Tripp Advises Infratil on Vodafone Deal
AQ
05/20INFRATIL LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 4 NZD for 7.46 existing shares
FA
05/16Vodafone to sell NZ business to Infratil Brookfield in US$2.36B deal
AQ
05/16SPARK NEW ZEALAND : board director resigns over potential 'conflict of interest'
AQ
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 1 385 M
EBIT 2020 317 M
Net income 2020 63,3 M
Debt 2020 3 352 M
Yield 2020 3,52%
P/E ratio 2020 47,5x
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,68x
EV / Sales2021 4,30x
Capitalization 3 125 M
Chart INFRATIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Infratil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,42  NZD
Last Close Price 4,74  NZD
Spread / Highest target -0,84%
Spread / Average Target -6,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Harford Chief Financial Officer
Humphry John Davy Rolleston Independent Director
Paul Gough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LTD2 084
ORSTED AS39.82%38 882
SEMPRA ENERGY29.76%38 521
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.82%38 189
ENGIE10.86%37 524
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.72%36 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About