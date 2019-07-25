Log in
Infratil : Notice of Meeting 2019

07/25/2019 | 12:10am EDT

25 Jul 2019 3:50pm

Infratil Limited's Notice of Meeting (and Proxy Form) for its 2019 Annual Meeting is attached.

The 2019 Annual Meeting will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday, 22 August 2019 in the Crystal Ballroom, Cordis Hotel, 83 Symonds Street, Auckland.

The PwC benchmarking report (relating to directors' fees) and the proposed New Constitution referred to in the Notice of Meeting may be viewed on Infratil's website at https://infratil.com/for-investors/.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited
mark.flesher@infratil.com

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 04:09:04 UTC
