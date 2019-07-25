Infratil : Notice of Meeting 2019

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

25 Jul 2019 3:50pm

Infratil Limited's Notice of Meeting (and Proxy Form) for its 2019 Annual Meeting is attached.

The 2019 Annual Meeting will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday, 22 August 2019 in the Crystal Ballroom, Cordis Hotel, 83 Symonds Street, Auckland.

The PwC benchmarking report (relating to directors' fees) and the proposed New Constitution referred to in the Notice of Meeting may be viewed on Infratil's website at https://infratil.com/for-investors/.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited

mark.flesher@infratil.com