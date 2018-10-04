Log in
INFRATIL LTD (IFT)
Infratil : Quotation Notice - Infratil Limited ("IFT270") Bonds

10/04/2018 | 06:23am CEST

4 Oct 2018 5:10pm

QUOTATION NOTICE: NZX DEBT MARKET
INFRATIL LIMITED ('IFT270') BONDS

Issuer: Infratil Limited ('IFT')

Security Code: IFT270

ISIN: NZIFTD0270L5

Details of Issue: An offer of unsecured, unsubordinated, fixed rate Infrastructure Bonds.

This offer is for up to $125,000,000 (with oversubscriptions of up to $125,000,000) of Infrastructure Bonds in aggregate across both the General Offer and the Exchange Offer and across both IFT260 and IFT270. The maximum aggregate amount of bonds being offered between IFT260 and IFT270 is $250,000,000.

There is no minimum size for either IFT260 or IFT270.

Infratil is offering holders of the Infrastructure Bonds maturing 15 November 2018 ('2018 Bonds') the opportunity (subject to availability) to exchange some or all of their 2018 Bonds for new Infrastructure Bonds of either IFT260 and/or IFT270 on a one to one basis ('Exchange Offer').

Opening Date: 1 October 2018

Closing Date: 5.00pm, 26 October 2018

Initial Interest Rate: 4.85% per annum

Interest Rate after Reset: Sum of the five year swap rate on 15 December 2023 plus a margin of 2.50% per annum.

Reset Date: 15 December 2023

Maturity Date: 15 December 2028

Issue/Allotment Date: General Offer: 29 October 2018 and 31 October 2018 Exchange

Offer: 15 November 2018

Interest Payment Dates: 15 March, 15 June, 15 September and 15 December of each year until and including the Maturity Date

Date of First Interest Payment: 15 December 2018

First Interest Paid To: Original Subscriber

Record Date: 10 calendar days before the due date for that payment or, if that day is not a Business Day, the preceding Business Day
Minimum Application Amount: $5000 and multiples of $1000 thereafter (unless a holder of 2018 Bonds is exchanging all of his or her 2018 Bonds). The minimum application amount applies separately in respect of each Series.

Minimum Holding: $5000

Minimum Amount Transferrable: Infratil may refuse to register a transfer if the transfer would result in the transferee holding less than 5,000 Bonds

Face Value: $1.00 per Bond

Supervisor Name: Trustees Executors Limited

Lead Managers: Forsyth Barr Limited, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, Bank of New Zealand, Deutsche Craigs Limited and First NZ Capital Limited

Trust Deed Dated: 11 November 1999 (as amended and restated on 12 August 2015 and amended on 7 May 2017) and Series Supplement dated 1 October 2018, Terms Sheet dated 1 October 2018

Registrar: Link Market Services Limited ('LNKT')

Settlement Status: NZCDC Settlement System

Expected Commencement of Trading on the NZX Debt Market: 30 October 2018

Mark Peterson
Chief Executive Officer
NZX Limited

4 October 2018

Infratil Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 04:22:07 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 825 M
EBIT 2019 340 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,18%
P/E ratio 2019 32,14
P/E ratio 2020 26,19
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 1 977 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,64  NZD
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Harford Chief Financial Officer
Humphry John Davy Rolleston Independent Director
Paul Gough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LTD1 301
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE48.85%54 163
ENGIE-10.74%36 031
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.72%34 987
SEMPRA ENERGY7.20%31 650
ORSTED29.38%28 593
