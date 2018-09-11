Log in
Infratil : Tilt Renewables Support Agreement Dundonnell Wind Farm

09/11/2018 | 05:22am CEST

11 Sep 2018 3:02pm

Attached is the market release from Tilt Renewables Limited (Tilt Renewables) advising that it has accepted an offer from the Victorian Government to enter into a Support Agreement in relation to approximately 37% of the output from the fully permitted Dundonnell Wind Farm (Dundonnell).

Dundonnell is a major development project in Tilt Renewables' portfolio, and one which Infratil supports.

Tilt Renewables has stated in its market release that approximately A$280m of Dundonnell's construction costs are expected to be funded via an equity raising. As noted in that release, Infratil has provided a conditional commitment to subscribe for its entitlement in that equity raising. Infratil's entitlement will include all shares acquired by Infratil 2018 Limited under the TLT JV's full cash takeover offer for Tilt Renewables, the acceptances for which are currently 78.12%.

1. Infratil 2018 Limited currently holds 58.13% of the shares and will hold all other shares accepted into the offer. Mercury NZ Limited will maintain its shareholding at 19.99%.

Any enquiries should be directed to:
Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited (mark.flesher@infratil.com)

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 03:21:03 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 825 M
EBIT 2019 329 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 31,09
P/E ratio 2020 25,33
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 1 913 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,64  NZD
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Harford Chief Financial Officer
Humphry John Davy Rolleston Independent Director
Paul Gough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LTD1 250
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE42.56%50 424
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.88%35 338
ENGIE-12.84%34 477
SEMPRA ENERGY9.99%31 954
ORSTED19.28%26 322
