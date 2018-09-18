Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Infratil Ltd    IFT   NZIFTE0003S3

INFRATIL LTD (IFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Infratil : Tilt Renewables Target Company Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:23am CEST

‹ Back to All NZX / ASX Announcements

18 Sep 2018 5:09pm

Infratil is reviewing the Target Company Statement released yesterday by Tilt Renewables Limited ('Tilt Renewables') in response to the full cash takeover offer made by Infratil 2018 Limited and Mercury NZ Limited ('TLT JV').

Infratil's Chief Executive Marko Bogoievski commented: 'It is clear that there are significant differences between Infratil's view of a fair and reasonable offer price and the view of the Tilt Renewables independent directors. We believe there are a number of areas where the independent adviser's assumptions are significantly more favourable than market comparatives, with material differences in both the expected rates of return on contracted and uncontracted cash flows, as well as the valuation of the Dundonnell wind farm development.'

'Cumulatively, these assumptions amount to a very optimistic view of the long-term prospects of Tilt Renewables which, as a long-term development business, is exposed to significant changes in market conditions as well as regulatory settings and requires ongoing access to equity and debt financing to realise the value of its development options.'

Infratil will take the opportunity to fully review the Target Company Statement and expects to respond comprehensively to the statement within the next week.

Any enquiries should be directed to:

Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, Infratil Limited mark.flesher@infratil.com

Disclaimer

Infratil Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 05:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFRATIL LTD
07:23aINFRATIL : Tilt Renewables Target Company Statement
PU
09/11INFRATIL : Tilt Renewables Support Agreement Dundonnell Wind Farm
PU
09/06INFRATIL : TLT JV declares Tilt takeover offer unconditional
PU
09/06INFRATIL : believes offer price is fair and reasonable
PU
08/24INFRATIL : 2018 Infratil Annual Meeting Results
PU
08/14INFRATIL : and Mercury to make full offer for Tilt Renewables
PU
08/14Infratil, Mercury New Zealand Make Buyout Offer to Tilt Renewables
DJ
07/20LONGROAD ENERGY : Confirmation of major project milestones
PU
06/26INFRATIL : Annual Meeting and Director Nominations
PU
06/07INFRATIL : Salt Creek Wind Farm Energisation and First Production
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015ISHARES MSCI NEW ZEALAND CAPPED ETF : The Other Down Under 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 825 M
EBIT 2019 329 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,28%
P/E ratio 2019 31,55
P/E ratio 2020 25,70
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 1 941 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,64  NZD
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Bogoievski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Tume Chairman
Phillippa Harford Chief Financial Officer
Humphry John Davy Rolleston Independent Director
Paul Gough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRATIL LTD1 284
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE42.13%51 003
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.92%35 138
ENGIE-13.18%35 103
SEMPRA ENERGY11.05%32 468
ORSTED19.87%26 603
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.