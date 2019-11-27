Infront: Strong revenue and user growth for the leading European financial market solutions provider

Financials (NOK) Sales 2019 782 M EBIT 2019 218 M Net income 2019 19,1 M Debt 2019 954 M Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 48,8x P/E ratio 2020 16,3x EV / Sales2019 2,58x EV / Sales2020 1,67x Capitalization 1 066 M Chart INFRONT ASA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INFRONT ASA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 30,00 NOK Last Close Price 24,60 NOK Spread / Highest target 22,0% Spread / Average Target 22,0% Spread / Lowest Target 22,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kristian Nesbak Chief Executive Officer Gunnar Jacobsen Chairman Max Hofer Chief Financial Officer Morten Alexander Lindeman Chief Innovation Officer Benjamin Jonathan Røer Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INFRONT ASA 9.51% 116 FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES 34.12% 84 126 ADYEN N.V. 43.35% 21 792 WORLDLINE 37.09% 11 256 SIMCORP 59.34% 4 142 HYPOPORT AG 85.90% 1 838