Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  InfuSystem Holdings Inc    INFU

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC

(INFU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

InfuSystem to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 07:06am EDT

MADISON HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national provider of infusion pumps and related services for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada, announced today that Rich DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at  8:30 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA.

Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your conference representative. Conversely, you may also call or email Lytham Partners at (602) 889-9700 or infu@lythampartners.com

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion pumps and related services to hospitals, oncology practices and other alternate site healthcare providers. Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s stock is traded on the NYSE American LLC under the symbol INFU.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements relating to future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects, future operating or financial performance. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” variations of such words, and other similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, our dependence on estimates of collectible revenue, potential litigation, changes in third-party reimbursement processes, changes in law and other risk factors disclosed in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com.

####



CONTACT:      Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum
              Lytham Partners, LLC
              602-889-9700

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC
07:06aInfuSystem to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 13,..
GL
07:03aINFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/22INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/22INFUSYSTEM : to Present at the LD Micro Invitational on June 4, 2019
AQ
05/17INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
05/15INFUSYSTEM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
05/14INFUSYSTEM : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
05/14INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/09INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/09InfuSystem to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 14,..
GL
More news
Chart INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
InfuSystem Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Dilorio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Alan Shuda Chairman
Greg Schulte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph E. Whitters Independent Director
Gregg Owen Lehman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC36.63%98
MEDTRONIC PLC7.46%125 127
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.18.76%37 732
HOYA CORPORATION22.95%26 026
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS17.34%23 408
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY50.42%22 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About