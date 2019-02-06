Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP (INGA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ING Groep : 4Q Net Profit Rose 25%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 01:36am EST

By Ian Walker

ING Groep NV (INGA.AE) Tuesday reported a 25% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, reflecting continued business growth at resilient margins, higher net commission and fee income and lower risk costs.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the Dutch bank made a profit of EUR1.27 billion ($1.45 billion) compared with EUR1.02 billion in the same period a year earlier. This compares with consensus forecasts of EUR1.14 billion, taken from FactSet and based on six analysts' forecasts.

However, stripping out exceptional and other one-off items, the bank made an adjusted pretax profit of EUR1.69 billion, compared with EUR1.56 billion a year earlier and analysts' forecasts of EUR1.56 billion, also taken from FactSet and based on five analysts' expectations.

Net interest income rose to EUR3.57 billion from EUR3.51 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017.

ING said its fully-loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of a bank's financial strength, at Dec. 31 stood at 14.5%, the same as the comparable period last year.

Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said the board stepped up cost savings in the period and sees a need for further cost discipline as it expects lower lending growth in wholesale banking, possible increases in regulatory expenses and continued challenges in the financial markets.

The board has declared a final dividend of 44 cents a share, taking the total payout for the year to 68 cents.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ING GROEP
01:47aING GROEP : fourth-quarter earnings beat on higher interest income, commissions
RE
01:36aING GROEP : 4Q Net Profit Rose 25%
DJ
01:33aING GROEP : France's Dassault Systemes quarterly revenue tops estimate
RE
01:00aING GROEP : posts 2018 net result of 4,703 million; 4Q18 net result of 1,273 m..
GL
02/05ING GROEP : The US walking the walk of a circular economy
PU
02/05ING GROEP : Hassle-free online shopping for Polish customers
PU
01/28ING GROEP : Agile more than just a buzzword
AQ
01/24PRF : AS PRFoods' affiliated company Avamere Kalakasvatus OÜ submitted applicati..
AQ
01/23ING GROEP : A green, green home
PU
01/22ING GROEP : recognised for climate leadership
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 18 051 M
EBIT 2018 7 832 M
Net income 2018 4 518 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,56%
P/E ratio 2018 8,84
P/E ratio 2019 7,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capitalization 40 552 M
Chart ING GROEP
Duration : Period :
ING Groep Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,2 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. V. Timmermans Chief Financial Officer
Henk W. Breukink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP10.73%45 399
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.79%346 674
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 964
BANK OF AMERICA17.21%279 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 207
WELLS FARGO6.47%230 937
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.